[News Today] ‘Korean Broadcasting Awards’ winners
[LEAD]
Veteran actor Choi Bul-am and actor Park Bo-gum have been named this year's Korean Broadcasting Awards winners. Let's take a look at the other winners and the stories behind their awards.
[REPORT]
The Korean Broadcasters Association announced the winners of the 52nd Korean Broadcasting Awards.
Renowned actor Choi Bul-am was given the award in the host category in recognition of hosting KBS long-running program 'Korean Table'.
Actor Park Bo-gum was selected as the best entertainer for hosting another KBS show 'The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile'.
Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope won the award for best singer and the best actor award went to Lee Jun-hyuk.
The Korean Broadcasters Association launched the award ceremony in 1973 to highlight the public values of terrestrial broadcasting.
This year's awards for productions went to KBS 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show' and television current affairs program 'Documentary Window'.
The winner of the top honor - the grand prize - will be unveiled at the awards ceremony to be held on September 3.
