[News Today] 'Korean Broadcasting Awards' winners

2025-08-05





[LEAD]

Veteran actor Choi Bul-am and actor Park Bo-gum have been named this year's Korean Broadcasting Awards winners. Let's take a look at the other winners and the stories behind their awards.



[REPORT]

The Korean Broadcasters Association announced the winners of the 52nd Korean Broadcasting Awards.



Renowned actor Choi Bul-am was given the award in the host category in recognition of hosting KBS long-running program 'Korean Table'.



Actor Park Bo-gum was selected as the best entertainer for hosting another KBS show 'The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile'.



Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope won the award for best singer and the best actor award went to Lee Jun-hyuk.



The Korean Broadcasters Association launched the award ceremony in 1973 to highlight the public values of terrestrial broadcasting.



This year's awards for productions went to KBS 'Park Myung-soo's Radio Show' and television current affairs program 'Documentary Window'.



The winner of the top honor - the grand prize - will be unveiled at the awards ceremony to be held on September 3.