News 9

Kim Keon-hee summoned

입력 2025.08.05 (23:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is scheduled to appear before the special counsel tomorrow (8.6), stepping in front of the press line for the first time.

This marks her first in-person questioning by an investigative agency in five years since allegations first surfaced.

The special counsel is expected to begin with three key allegations: stock manipulation, election interference, and receiving a high-end necklace.

KBS reporter Oh Seung-mok has more.

[Report]

At 10 a.m. tomorrow, Kim Keon-hee will appear at the special counsel's office.

It is the first time a former president's spouse is being summoned for questioning as a criminal suspect.

Though Kim has been under investigation by prosecutors and police over the past five years, she has mostly responded through written statements or closed-door visits—unlike ordinary suspects.

This time, however, a photo line will be set up at the entrance of the special counsel's office, meaning she cannot avoid public appearance or questions from the press.

The special counsel’s stance is that the investigation will proceed “according to the law and standard procedures.” Kim will go up to the special counsel’s office on the 12th floor and be questioned by a senior prosecutor, without a meeting with Special Counsel Min Joong-ki.

There are 16 allegations under investigation.

The special counsel team is expected to first question whether Kim knowingly provided funds and accounts for the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation, and whether she intervened in nominations at the request of Myung Tae-kyun.

They also plan to investigate whether a high-end necklace woth 60 million won and an expensive handbag, delivered by a former Unification Church official to Shaman Geon Jin Jeon Seong-bae, were ultimately intended for Kim and whether any solicitations reached her.

These three allegations are believed to be backed by witness testimony and key evidence already secured by the special counsel.

With many more allegations still pending, it is unlikely that the investigation will conclude with just this one session.

Kim is expected to appear with three defense attorneys and is likely to reject extended questioning.

Police have stepped up security around the special counsel’s office in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, in case of any unforeseen incidents.

This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Keon-hee summoned
    • 입력 2025-08-05 23:49:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is scheduled to appear before the special counsel tomorrow (8.6), stepping in front of the press line for the first time.

This marks her first in-person questioning by an investigative agency in five years since allegations first surfaced.

The special counsel is expected to begin with three key allegations: stock manipulation, election interference, and receiving a high-end necklace.

KBS reporter Oh Seung-mok has more.

[Report]

At 10 a.m. tomorrow, Kim Keon-hee will appear at the special counsel's office.

It is the first time a former president's spouse is being summoned for questioning as a criminal suspect.

Though Kim has been under investigation by prosecutors and police over the past five years, she has mostly responded through written statements or closed-door visits—unlike ordinary suspects.

This time, however, a photo line will be set up at the entrance of the special counsel's office, meaning she cannot avoid public appearance or questions from the press.

The special counsel’s stance is that the investigation will proceed “according to the law and standard procedures.” Kim will go up to the special counsel’s office on the 12th floor and be questioned by a senior prosecutor, without a meeting with Special Counsel Min Joong-ki.

There are 16 allegations under investigation.

The special counsel team is expected to first question whether Kim knowingly provided funds and accounts for the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation, and whether she intervened in nominations at the request of Myung Tae-kyun.

They also plan to investigate whether a high-end necklace woth 60 million won and an expensive handbag, delivered by a former Unification Church official to Shaman Geon Jin Jeon Seong-bae, were ultimately intended for Kim and whether any solicitations reached her.

These three allegations are believed to be backed by witness testimony and key evidence already secured by the special counsel.

With many more allegations still pending, it is unlikely that the investigation will conclude with just this one session.

Kim is expected to appear with three defense attorneys and is likely to reject extended questioning.

Police have stepped up security around the special counsel’s office in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, in case of any unforeseen incidents.

This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.
오승목
오승목 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.