Kim Keon-hee summoned

[Anchor]



Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee is scheduled to appear before the special counsel tomorrow (8.6), stepping in front of the press line for the first time.



This marks her first in-person questioning by an investigative agency in five years since allegations first surfaced.



The special counsel is expected to begin with three key allegations: stock manipulation, election interference, and receiving a high-end necklace.



KBS reporter Oh Seung-mok has more.



[Report]



At 10 a.m. tomorrow, Kim Keon-hee will appear at the special counsel's office.



It is the first time a former president's spouse is being summoned for questioning as a criminal suspect.



Though Kim has been under investigation by prosecutors and police over the past five years, she has mostly responded through written statements or closed-door visits—unlike ordinary suspects.



This time, however, a photo line will be set up at the entrance of the special counsel's office, meaning she cannot avoid public appearance or questions from the press.



The special counsel’s stance is that the investigation will proceed “according to the law and standard procedures.” Kim will go up to the special counsel’s office on the 12th floor and be questioned by a senior prosecutor, without a meeting with Special Counsel Min Joong-ki.



There are 16 allegations under investigation.



The special counsel team is expected to first question whether Kim knowingly provided funds and accounts for the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation, and whether she intervened in nominations at the request of Myung Tae-kyun.



They also plan to investigate whether a high-end necklace woth 60 million won and an expensive handbag, delivered by a former Unification Church official to Shaman Geon Jin Jeon Seong-bae, were ultimately intended for Kim and whether any solicitations reached her.



These three allegations are believed to be backed by witness testimony and key evidence already secured by the special counsel.



With many more allegations still pending, it is unlikely that the investigation will conclude with just this one session.



Kim is expected to appear with three defense attorneys and is likely to reject extended questioning.



Police have stepped up security around the special counsel’s office in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, in case of any unforeseen incidents.



This is Oh Seung-mok, KBS News.



