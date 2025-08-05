News 9

[Exclusive]Lee Jong-sup departure probe

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that former Minister Lee Jong-sup, who was appointed as the ambassador to Australia while under a travel ban, went to Australia before his predecessor returned and was present there.

This breaks diplomatic protocol.

The special counsel investigating the Marine’s death is examining whether this was an attempt to evade investigation.

KBS reporter Kim Ji-sook has the exclusive.

[Report]

Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, a key suspect in the alleged interference with the Marine death investigation, was abruptly appointed ambassador on Mar. 10 last year and departed for Australia.

At that time, his predecessor, former Ambassador Kim Wan-joong, had not even left Australia.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that there were no procedural issues.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Feb. 13: "He was appointed ambassador to Australia and even received an agrément. Yet people said things like 'Run Jong-sup,' insulting him personally..."]

However, the special counsel has obtained testimony from foreign ministry officials stating that it is highly unusual and improper for two ambassadors to be present in the same country at the same time.

The special counsel suspects that this abnormal situation occurred to help Lee evade investigation.

In particular, the team secured testimony from former Ambassador Kim, who said, “On March 7, I was asked to stay longer in Australia and was working as usual, but just three days later I was suddenly notified that Lee would be arriving, which left me flustered."]

Lee, who had been banned from leaving the country, had reportedly postponed his ambassadorial posting until the Ministry of Justice urgently lifted the ban.

After securing key witness statements, the special counsel confiscated the phones of former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and others. Today (8.5), they also searched the offices of the justice minister and vice minister.

The investigation team believes that senior officials in the previous administration, who helped Lee pass the vetting process and facilitated his departure, may have conspired with former President Yoon to assist a suspect in fleeing.

This is Kim Ji-sook, KBS News.

