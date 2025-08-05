Close aid to Kim arrested

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Just a day before the investigation of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, one of her closest aides has just been arrested.



This is Lee Jong-ho, a key figure who is expected to uncover the truth behind the allegations of stock manipulation by Deutsch Motors and the pressure on the investigation of the deceased Marine incident.



Let's connect to the special investigation team.



Jeong Sang-bin! A detention warrant has been issued for Mr. Lee.



What charges is he facing?



[Report]



Yes, Lee Jong-ho, the former CEO of Black Pearl Investment, underwent a detention warrant review at the Seoul Central District Court this morning (Aug. 5).



Just a moment ago, around 8:30 PM, the court issued the warrant, stating there was a "risk of evidence destruction."



Former CEO Lee is considered one of Mrs. Kim's closest aides, having managed her accounts during the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation.



He is accused of approaching Lee Jeong-pil, who was a "key operational force" in this stock manipulation case, claiming he could speak to former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife to help Lee receive a suspended sentence.



The special investigation team believes he pocketed over 80 million won through this approach.



During the warrant review, he claimed, "The special investigation team is conducting an unreasonable investigation based solely on false statements from Lee Jeong-pil," but the court did not accept this for now.



In addition to the charges for which he was arrested today, former CEO Lee is also a major target of the special investigation into the death of a Marine.



He is implicated in allegations of conducting a 'rescue lobbying' for Lim Seong-geun, the former commander of the 1st Marine Division, who was a suspect in the Marine's death incident.



Earlier, the special investigation team secured testimony that former President Yoon was "furious" after being briefed on the military investigation results that identified former Commander Lim as a suspect.



The special investigation team is verifying whether there were communications regarding rescue lobbying by securing records from the 'secure phone' used by the Yoon couple.



The re-execution of the arrest warrant for former President Yoon, who is refusing to cooperate with the special investigation, is expected to be postponed until after Mrs. Kim's investigation, following consultations with his attorney.



This has been Jeong Sang-bin from the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.



