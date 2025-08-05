News 9

Whiskey smuggling busted

[Anchor]

Ten individuals, including doctors and corporate executives, have been caught smuggling hundreds of bottles of high-priced whiskey, with some bottles valued at tens of millions of won.

A secret warehouse where this large quantity of whiskey was hidden has also been discovered, and its location is surprising.

Reporter Choi In-young has the details.

[Report]

Following the clutter on the shelf, dozens of bottles of whiskey appear.

Whiskey is seen to the side and below, densely packed like a liquor store, but this is an empty space in a dental building.

Over 600 bottles of illegally imported whiskey had been hidden in the hospital for two years.

Ten individuals have been caught on suspicion of smuggling over 5,000 bottles of whiskey in this manner over the past five years.

Many of them are doctors, professors, and CEOs.

The most expensive whiskey was a limited edition British whiskey valued at 23 million won in the market.

When purchasing alcohol through overseas direct purchases, if the price exceeds $150, four types of taxes apply.

The total tax rate is about 150%.

If the purchase price is 1 million won, the final price becomes approximately 2.5 million won.

On the other hand, if the purchase price is below $150, only the liquor tax and education tax apply.

The combined tax rate is about 93%, which is about 60 percentage points lower.

The smuggling method took advantage of this aspect.

They reported much more expensive whiskey as being below $150 or declared it as entirely different goods.

This whiskey, which would normally cost 8.5 million won, was falsely reported as glass products to smuggle it in.

The ten individuals caught had evaded taxes amounting to over 2.5 billion won.

[Lee Cheol-hoon/Director of Investigation Division 1, Seoul Main Customs: "It seems that there was an intention to make money through resale, and they have been reselling through open chat rooms on social media."]

The Customs Service is further tracking down smuggling suspects, focusing on those whose credit card overseas payment amounts do not match their import declaration amounts.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

