Broadcasting Act amendment passed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An amendment to the Broadcasting Act, which changes the governance structure of public broadcasting, has passed the National Assembly's plenary session.



The filibuster, or unlimited debate, ended after reaching twenty-four hours, allowing the Democratic Party to lead the amendment's processing.



The People Power Party protested, claiming it was the beginning of a takeover of broadcasting.



This is a report by reporter Lee Ye-rin.



[Report]



Yesterday (Aug. 4), unlimited debate began at the request of the People Power Party immediately after the broadcasting law amendment was introduced.



[Lee Sang-hwi/People Power Party: "If a specific organization takes control of this, it will inevitably lead to a dictatorship rather than a separation of powers..."]



The ruling and opposition parties continued the debate throughout the night.



[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party: "If this law passes, no political force or power can appoint the KBS president at will."]



At 4 PM, 24 hours after the debate began...



[Woo Won-shik/Chairman of the National Assembly: "Lawmaker Noh Jong-myeon. You have spoken for 9 hours and 5 minutes. Thank you for your hard work."]



According to the National Assembly Act, the debate was concluded with the approval of more than two-thirds of the members present.



The voting on the bill immediately began, and the People Power Party exited in protest.



With 178 votes in favor and 2 against, the broadcasting law amendment passed the plenary session.



This is the first of the 'three broadcasting laws' led by the Democratic Party.



The amendment increases the number of KBS directors from the current 11 to 15, based on recommendations from the National Assembly, academic societies, lawyer organizations, and KBS employees.



It also mandates the establishment of a president recommendation committee that includes general citizens and a programming committee with equal representation from labor and management.



The Democratic Party emphasized that it is "a law to protect the independence of public broadcasting."



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "They have paralyzed the plenary session. Even at this moment, they are continuing a nonsensical debate."]



The People Power Party countered, calling it "the beginning of a broadcasting takeover law."



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "It reads as an intention to create a government-controlled broadcasting service under the Democratic Party regime."]



They stated that they would mobilize all available legal means, including a constitutional review request, to fight against it.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!