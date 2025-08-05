Tropical night persists

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tropical night conditions continue nationwide tonight (8.5).



And heavy rain is once again forecast for tomorrow (8.6).



Our weather correspondent Kim Gyu-ri is live at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul.



Kim, it seems like a lot of people are outside because of the heat.



What's the temperature like now?



[Response]



The temperature in Seoul is 28.6 degrees Celsius.



The daytime heat hasn't subsided, and with the high humidity, it's still sweaty even at night.



I'm here at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul, where many people are out enjoying the night.



Some are taking walks, while others are watching the colorful fountain display, trying to forget the heat.



Tomorrow morning (8.6), temperatures will remain high—27 degrees in both Seoul and Jeonju—and tropical night conditions are expected across many parts of the country.



[Anchor]



If it rains tomorrow, that may ease the heat a bit, but there’s concern about heavy downpours again.



[Response]



Yes. Rain will begin in the central regions early tomorrow morning (8.6) and gradually spread nationwide, continuing through the day after tomorrow (8.7).



The rain will bring temporary relief from the heat.



Tomorrow's rain (8.6) will mainly affect central regions, with some areas seeing heavy rainfall of 30 to 70 mm per hour—so people should take precautions against potential damage.



Through Tuesday (8.7), up to 150 mm or more is expected in Gyeonggi and Gangwon, up to 120 mm or more in Honam, and up to 100 mm or more in parts of Chungcheong and Gyeongnam.



This rain is expected to fall intensely over short periods in localized areas.



Water levels along rivers may rise suddenly, and underground roadways are at risk of flooding, so people should avoid those areas.



There will also be thunderstorms and strong winds in many areas, so it's important to check and secure any outdoor structures.



In particular, from tomorrow night (8.6), heavy rain is expected to hit the southern regions, many of which were recently affected by previous storms—so thorough preparation is necessary.



That was the weather report from Banpo Hangang Park.



