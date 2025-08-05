News 9

Extreme weather drives up prices

입력 2025.08.05 (23:49)

[Anchor]

The prices of food are soaring amid the fluctuating weather of heatwaves and heavy rain.

In this weather, the prices of delicate fruits and vegetables are rising alternately, and due to high water temperatures, seafood prices have also increased.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

["Domestic eel on sale!"]

A seafood section running a government-subsidized discount event.

Even with a 30% discount, the prices remain steep.

After much hesitation, a customer picks up some hairtail.

[Yoo Sook-ja/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "It’s so expensive—ridiculously so. I’m only buying it today because it’s a special occasion and my husband’s here. Normally, I wouldn’t buy something this pricey."]

Hairtail is one of the less affected items, having risen 6.2% from a year ago.

Koreans’ go-to fish, mackerel, is up 12.6%, and croaker has jumped 13.4%.

[Noh Jung-ran/Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul: "Imagine how expensive it’d be without the discount. (How often do you buy it?) Not as often anymore."]

It’s because marine heatwaves have drastically cut fish catches.

At the docks, hairtail boats remain idle, unable to operate.

Fish farms are even releasing their stock, knowing it will likely die in the heat.

[Oh Jong-sil/Chairman, Seongsanpo Fishing Vessel Association, Jeju/July 2025: "Around this time of year, hairtail fishing grounds usually form near the coast, and our fishermen go out with smiles. But this year, there are no grounds forming, and we’re left in tears."]

It’s not just seafood.

Agricultural products are also rising in price as extreme heat and rain take turns damaging crops.

Last month, watermelon prices surged 20.7%, peaches 5.6%, spinach 13.6%, and perilla leaves 9.5%.

[Park Byung-sun/Director, Price Statistics Division, Statistics Korea: "Watermelon shipments are down due to poor yields, while demand is high because of the prolonged heat."]

In response, the government will continue discount programs for agricultural, livestock, and seafood products through this month, and will also offer a 3,000 won discount on 20kg bags of rice, which have recently seen steep price hikes.

This is Kim Jin-hwa, KBS News.

