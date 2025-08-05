Gangneung clinic under probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Patients who received back procedures at a clinic in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, have reported severe pain and other abnormal symptoms, prompting health authorities to launch an epidemiological investigation.



One of the patients has died, and Staphylococcus aureus has been detected in seven others.



Reporter Lho Ji-young has the story.



[Report]



This is a clinic in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.



A notice has been posted at the entrance stating that the clinic is temporarily closed due to urgent circumstances.



[Patient at the clinic: "They said there was something wrong with the hospital, and I was told to take the medical records by the 8th."]



Reports have been received by health authorities regarding eight patients who underwent back pain relief procedures at this clinic, showing severe pain and decreased consciousness.



All of them are elderly individuals over 60 years old, with one having died on the 27th of last month, and two others currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.



Epidemiological investigation results revealed that Staphylococcus aureus was detected in their blood or cerebrospinal fluid.



Additionally, 16 cases of Staphylococcus aureus were found in the medical staff and equipment at the clinic.



Relevant agencies, including Gangwon Province and Gangneung City, have formed an epidemiological investigation team to examine the causal relationship between the procedures and the Staphylococcus aureus infections.



They are also investigating the health status of 269 individuals who received the same procedure at this clinic in the past two weeks.



[Kang Kwang-gu/Director of Gangneung City Health Center: "If there are any people who are currently in pain, it is important to seek medical attention quickly..."]



Staphylococcus aureus is not classified as a legally notifiable infectious disease, but it can be fatal if transmitted through wounds or blood.



[Lee Jeong-dong/Orthopedic Specialist: "When the bacteria spread to the nervous system, it can pose a critical health risk."]



Health authorities plan to report the clinic to the police if a causal relationship and medical negligence between the back procedures and the infections are confirmed.



This is KBS News, Lho Ji-young.



