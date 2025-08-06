News 9

‘APT.’ becomes baby anthem

Anchor]

The global K-pop phenomenon is now taking over the world of parenting.

Babies across the globe are reportedly babbling to BLACKPINK's Rosé and her viral cover of the song "APT." captivating parents everywhere.

KBS reporter Yang Min-hyo has the story.

[Report]

["Apateu apateu~"]

A baby wiggles their hips to the rhythm of Rosé’s rendition of “APT."

["Apateu apateu~"]

They joyfully move their body while singing along.

["Waaah~"]

Even when fussy, they calm down the moment the song plays.

["Apateu apateu~"]

Infants just beginning to babble are already repeating the word "APT."

[Virgin Radio Dubai: "Honestly my son doesn't, he says, my son says a couple of words. Mama, baba, apateu. Apateu."]

["Apateu apateu~"]

Testimonies are pouring in from parents saying their children said “APT.” before “Mama” or “Dada”—so much so that Rosé herself commented online saying, “I’m sorry.”

"Baby Shark" once ruled the hearts of babies worldwide—now, it seems “APT." is taking its place.

[French Parenting Influencer: “My daughter sings ‘APT.’ morning, noon, and night. When I look around at kids her age, it’s no longer ‘Baby Shark’—it’s all about ‘APT.’”]

France’s public broadcaster France Info reported that “APT.” has become “the new anthem for babies,” attributing its success to how catchy it is.

[France Info: "If you're a fan of Rosé or a parent of young kids, you've probably had ‘APT.’ stuck in your head. It’s what we call an ‘earworm.’”]

Its simple melody and repetitive use of the word “apateu” make it easy for babies to follow.

France Info also noted that adults, too, are falling under its addictive spell.

This is Yang Min-hyo, KBS News.

