Heat waves and heavy rain persist

[Anchor]



The cycle of extreme heat and heavy rain has been ongoing since last month.



The weather is swinging between extremes.



Meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun has investigated the reasons behind this.



[Report]



Vacationers trying to cool off are reluctant to leave the water.



[Lee Jeong-gwon/Daejeon Metropolitan City: "I think it's harder when it rains because the humidity goes up. I sweat a lot more..."]



Last Sunday, the perceived temperature in Hampyeong, Jeollanam-do, reached 34.1 degrees Celsius after experiencing the heaviest rainfall of the year, with 147.5mm falling in just one hour.



Tomorrow, heavy rain is again forecasted nationwide.



The vicious cycle of extreme heat and heavy rain has been repeating since last month.



The influence of the North Pacific High, which expanded earlier than usual, is significant.



[Lim Bo-young/Climatology Monitoring Officer, Korea Meteorological Administration: "Due to the active convection in the tropical western Pacific and the high sea surface temperatures in the North Pacific, the North Pacific High has expanded earlier than usual, leading to continued high temperatures, and warm, humid air has flowed in along its edges, resulting in heavy rainfall..."]



The problem is that not only is the weather swinging between extremes, but the intensity is also record-breaking.



Last month, the national average temperature was 27.1 degrees Celsius, making it the second hottest since 1994.



When considering only the average temperature for the first half of the month, it was the highest on record.



Although the total rainfall nationwide last month was less than average, 96% of it was concentrated in the middle of the month.



Between the 16th and 20th of last month, extremely heavy rainfall of up to 800mm occurred nationwide, breaking hourly rainfall records in places like Seosan and Sancheong.



Experts believe that the remaining summer is likely to see alternating occurrences of extreme heat and heavy rain.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



