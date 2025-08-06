Double murder suspect dies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man in his 50s, who was being pursued by police for allegedly murdering two women in a single day, has jumped into the sea and died.



The police suspect that conflicts with his partner and financial issues led to the crimes.



Moon Geu-rin reports.



[Report]



On the Machang Grand Bridge in Changwon, which is over 60 meters high.



Police officers dispatched are searching a black sedan parked on the bridge.



There are also police looking at the sea below the bridge.



The man in his 50s, who was being chased by the police for the murder of two women, jumped off the bridge and took his own life.



This man murdered a woman in her 50s, who was in a romantic relationship with him, at an apartment in Gimhae around 1 PM yesterday (8.4).



[Apartment Resident/Voice Altered: "I heard someone say they heard a woman screaming. I saw a man coming in yesterday. His eyes looked really bad."]



He then moved to Changwon and also killed another woman in her 50s, whom he knew through business.



Immediately after the crime, the man left a message to his family hinting at suicide.



At his home, dozens of pages of a suicide note were also found.



The police believe that the man committed the crimes in a planned manner and are investigating the exact motive behind the crimes.



For now, the police suspect that conflicts with his partner and financial issues are the motives for the crimes.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "We plan to conduct witness interviews. The investigation is ongoing, and there are bereaved families involved..."]



The police plan to investigate the details of the incident and the motives through digital forensics of the mobile phone.



KBS News, Moon Geu-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!