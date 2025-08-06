Police raid Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In relation to the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' that occurred last January, the police have launched a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church.



The police are investigating whether Pastor Jeon is behind the Western District Court incident.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



Investigators are seen coming down a hill with blue boxes.



Six months after the complaint, the police have begun a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.



["(What materials have you secured today?) …."]



The police are looking into whether Pastor Jeon is responsible for inciting the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' last January.



Pastor Jeon made statements at an anti-impeachment rally held the day before the incident, saying, "We must forcibly bring President Yoon Suk Yeol out of the Seoul Detention Center."



Following this, complaints against Pastor Jeon were filed, and the police formed a dedicated investigation team that has been conducting investigations for six months.



Pastor Jeon faces charges of 'violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act,' 'instigating trespass into a special building,' and 'instigating obstruction of special public duties.'



At that time, he allegedly led participants of the Gwanghwamun rally to the court, mentioning the so-called 'people's right to resist,' which resulted in the violence against the police during the court intrusion.



The police conducted searches not only at the Sarang Jeil Church and Pastor Jeon's residence but also against seven individuals, including conservative YouTubers.



Pastor Jeon denied the allegations, claiming he is unrelated to the Western District Court incident.



[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "(The rally) was completely dispersed. We finished everything. We concluded at 8:30 and dispersed… And the Western District Court incident, the intrusion event, happened the next day…."]



The police have seized Pastor Jeon's computer and mobile phone and have begun forensic work.



This is KBS News reporter Choo Jae-hoon.



