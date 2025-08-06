News 9

Police raid Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon

입력 2025.08.06 (00:02)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In relation to the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' that occurred last January, the police have launched a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church.

The police are investigating whether Pastor Jeon is behind the Western District Court incident.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Investigators are seen coming down a hill with blue boxes.

Six months after the complaint, the police have begun a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.

["(What materials have you secured today?) …."]

The police are looking into whether Pastor Jeon is responsible for inciting the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' last January.

Pastor Jeon made statements at an anti-impeachment rally held the day before the incident, saying, "We must forcibly bring President Yoon Suk Yeol out of the Seoul Detention Center."

Following this, complaints against Pastor Jeon were filed, and the police formed a dedicated investigation team that has been conducting investigations for six months.

Pastor Jeon faces charges of 'violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act,' 'instigating trespass into a special building,' and 'instigating obstruction of special public duties.'

At that time, he allegedly led participants of the Gwanghwamun rally to the court, mentioning the so-called 'people's right to resist,' which resulted in the violence against the police during the court intrusion.

The police conducted searches not only at the Sarang Jeil Church and Pastor Jeon's residence but also against seven individuals, including conservative YouTubers.

Pastor Jeon denied the allegations, claiming he is unrelated to the Western District Court incident.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "(The rally) was completely dispersed. We finished everything. We concluded at 8:30 and dispersed… And the Western District Court incident, the intrusion event, happened the next day…."]

The police have seized Pastor Jeon's computer and mobile phone and have begun forensic work.

This is KBS News reporter Choo Jae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Police raid Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon
    • 입력 2025-08-06 00:02:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

In relation to the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' that occurred last January, the police have launched a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the Sarang Jeil Church.

The police are investigating whether Pastor Jeon is behind the Western District Court incident.

Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

Investigators are seen coming down a hill with blue boxes.

Six months after the complaint, the police have begun a search and seizure operation against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.

["(What materials have you secured today?) …."]

The police are looking into whether Pastor Jeon is responsible for inciting the 'violent intrusion incident at the Western District Court' last January.

Pastor Jeon made statements at an anti-impeachment rally held the day before the incident, saying, "We must forcibly bring President Yoon Suk Yeol out of the Seoul Detention Center."

Following this, complaints against Pastor Jeon were filed, and the police formed a dedicated investigation team that has been conducting investigations for six months.

Pastor Jeon faces charges of 'violating the Assembly and Demonstration Act,' 'instigating trespass into a special building,' and 'instigating obstruction of special public duties.'

At that time, he allegedly led participants of the Gwanghwamun rally to the court, mentioning the so-called 'people's right to resist,' which resulted in the violence against the police during the court intrusion.

The police conducted searches not only at the Sarang Jeil Church and Pastor Jeon's residence but also against seven individuals, including conservative YouTubers.

Pastor Jeon denied the allegations, claiming he is unrelated to the Western District Court incident.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor: "(The rally) was completely dispersed. We finished everything. We concluded at 8:30 and dispersed… And the Western District Court incident, the intrusion event, happened the next day…."]

The police have seized Pastor Jeon's computer and mobile phone and have begun forensic work.

This is KBS News reporter Choo Jae-hoon.
추재훈
추재훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.