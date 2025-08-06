Police seek more authority

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, the police have begun to expand their investigative powers.



In particular, they announced plans to allow police to directly file requests for protective measures for stalking victims with the court, bypassing the prosecution.



Yoon Bomee reports.



[Report]



A man in his 30s stalked a victim who wanted to break up and even went to her workplace wielding a weapon.



A man in his 20s came to find his ex-girlfriend and murdered her near her home.



Such heinous crimes that began with stalking continue to occur without interruption.



In particular, the stalking murder case that occurred in Uijeongbu last month sparked controversy when it was revealed that the police attempted to issue a restraining order, but the prosecution rejected it.



In response, the police announced that they would push for a plan that allows officers to directly file for temporary protective measures for victims with the court, without going through the prosecution.



This initiative is part of the police's plan to expand investigative powers, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the National Office of Investigation.



Since the new government took office, there has been a significant movement towards reforming the investigative structure, and the police have been raising their voices.



[Park Seong-joo/Director of National Office of Investigation/June 30: "We are at an important turning point regarding the reform of the criminal justice system. We will revise the laws related to police investigations and improve the system."]



The plan also includes changing the Monopoly Regulation and Fair Trade Act, which only allows serious illegal transactions to be reported to the prosecution, so that the police can also investigate these cases, and revising the Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information which currently provides financial data differently to the prosecution and police.



However, this plan is still in the planning stage for the police, and further discussions with the government and the National Assembly will likely be necessary.



This is KBS News, Yoon Bomee.



