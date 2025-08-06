News 9

Tri-nation shipbuilding battle

입력 2025.08.06 (00:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

"Make American Shipbuilding Great Again."

Our negotiation team even made this hat, and shipbuilding has been a key industry that has served as a lever in the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations from the beginning.

Of course, this is based on the U.S. belief in the excellence of our shipbuilding industry.

The shipbuilding industry is a competition among Korea, China, and Japan.

These three countries account for 92% of the global shipbuilding orders.

China, which is the overwhelming number one, has achieved this through an overwhelming supply strategy.

Japan has a single-digit market share but is aiming for a comeback.

Our country, caught between these two, may lag behind China in quantity, but is regarded as the best in the world in terms of high-value shipbuilding capabilities.

The Korea-U.S. "MASGA" project is a kind of industrial alliance where the U.S. seeks to utilize our shipbuilding technology in response to the threat from China.

This should also be an opportunity for us, but the variable is "capability."

Let's take a look at the fierce competition among the three countries in order.

First, we go to Beijing with reporter Kim Hyo-shin.

[Report]

At the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, construction work on more than 20 ships is underway simultaneously.

Since delivering the world's largest LNG dual-fuel container ship to France in April this year, orders have been pouring in.

The Chinese shipbuilding industry, which used to compete on low prices, has now developed its technology and is also standing out in eco-friendly ships.

[Liu Xuedong/Deputy General Manager of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding: "The construction period has been shortened to 4-5 months from the initial stage to when the ship leaves the dock. It has significantly improved compared to the original shipbuilding situation."]

China swept the title of "world number one" last year in terms of ship orders ('order volume'), the amount produced ('construction volume'), and future prospects ('order backlog').

Additionally, last month, the top two shipbuilders in China completed their merger, announcing the birth of the world's largest shipbuilding company.

It is expected to account for one-third of the global shipbuilding order volume.

With state-led vertical integration in shipyards, equipment, offshore plants, and the defense industry, the shipbuilding ecosystem is also becoming more solid.

The strategy of becoming a "maritime power" aims to make marine industries, including shipbuilding, a driving force for national development.

[CCTV Report/Last month: "President Xi Jinping emphasized that building a maritime power is an important strategic task for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."]

China's shipbuilding industry, led by the "maritime rise," is also linked to the enhancement of naval power, becoming a major variable in the U.S.-China hegemonic competition.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tri-nation shipbuilding battle
    • 입력 2025-08-06 00:30:39
    News 9
[Anchor]

"Make American Shipbuilding Great Again."

Our negotiation team even made this hat, and shipbuilding has been a key industry that has served as a lever in the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations from the beginning.

Of course, this is based on the U.S. belief in the excellence of our shipbuilding industry.

The shipbuilding industry is a competition among Korea, China, and Japan.

These three countries account for 92% of the global shipbuilding orders.

China, which is the overwhelming number one, has achieved this through an overwhelming supply strategy.

Japan has a single-digit market share but is aiming for a comeback.

Our country, caught between these two, may lag behind China in quantity, but is regarded as the best in the world in terms of high-value shipbuilding capabilities.

The Korea-U.S. "MASGA" project is a kind of industrial alliance where the U.S. seeks to utilize our shipbuilding technology in response to the threat from China.

This should also be an opportunity for us, but the variable is "capability."

Let's take a look at the fierce competition among the three countries in order.

First, we go to Beijing with reporter Kim Hyo-shin.

[Report]

At the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai, construction work on more than 20 ships is underway simultaneously.

Since delivering the world's largest LNG dual-fuel container ship to France in April this year, orders have been pouring in.

The Chinese shipbuilding industry, which used to compete on low prices, has now developed its technology and is also standing out in eco-friendly ships.

[Liu Xuedong/Deputy General Manager of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding: "The construction period has been shortened to 4-5 months from the initial stage to when the ship leaves the dock. It has significantly improved compared to the original shipbuilding situation."]

China swept the title of "world number one" last year in terms of ship orders ('order volume'), the amount produced ('construction volume'), and future prospects ('order backlog').

Additionally, last month, the top two shipbuilders in China completed their merger, announcing the birth of the world's largest shipbuilding company.

It is expected to account for one-third of the global shipbuilding order volume.

With state-led vertical integration in shipyards, equipment, offshore plants, and the defense industry, the shipbuilding ecosystem is also becoming more solid.

The strategy of becoming a "maritime power" aims to make marine industries, including shipbuilding, a driving force for national development.

[CCTV Report/Last month: "President Xi Jinping emphasized that building a maritime power is an important strategic task for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."]

China's shipbuilding industry, led by the "maritime rise," is also linked to the enhancement of naval power, becoming a major variable in the U.S.-China hegemonic competition.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.