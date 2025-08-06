Dept. store bomb scare

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (8.5), a report was received that explosives were installed at the Shinsegae Department Store in Myeongdong, Seoul, leading to a large evacuation of over 4,000 people.



The incident began with an 'internet post' claiming that explosives were installed in the building, but a search revealed no dangerous materials.



This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



A special rescue vehicle appeared in the heart of Myeongdong.



Police special forces surrounded the department store with sniffer dogs, while rescue workers moved busily beyond the restricted line.



Concerned citizens gathered, checking their phones with anxious faces.



At around 1:40 p.m. today, a report was received that explosives had been installed at the main branch of Shinsegae Department Store.



An online post claimed, “I installed a bomb set to detonate at 3 p.m. on the first floor of the department store.”



With the sudden news, over 4,000 customers had to evacuate urgently.



More than 240 officers were deployed to search three buildings including the main store for over an hour, but no hazardous materials were found.



Though it turned out to be a false threat, the unexpected evacuation left many citizens shaken.



[Kim Min-jun & Jo Yoon-joo/Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province: "We were coming back from the restroom and heading up to shop when the police told us to evacuate... There were lots of people on the underground floor. My child was really scared, and I was wondering if this was really happening..."]



The post was deleted soon after the bomb search began. However, even if the threat doesn't result in an actual crime, the author can still be charged with intimidation and obstruction of official duties.



In 2020, a man in his 30s was sentenced to one year in prison for falsely claiming he had planted explosives at the ASEM Tower in Gangnam, Seoul.



The police plan to track the suspect by tracing the IP address.



This is Choi Hye-rim, KBS News.



