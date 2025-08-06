News 9

Stalking response criticized

입력 2025.08.06 (00:30)

[Anchor]

As previously reported, the police have reiterated their intention to respond strongly to stalking crimes.

However, there have been reports that the attitude of the investigative agencies on the ground is lukewarm and that they are taking stalking crimes lightly.

Report K, Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

This woman in her 30s has become reluctant to go out since around this time last year.

It started after a man, whom she had never met, began causing a commotion in front of her house.

[Stalking Victim Woman/Voice Altered: "He banged on the door and said he would kill me...."]

The victim reported the man to the police, and in March, he was indicted for threats, but her anxiety did not subside.

This was because the man was not in custody.

Eventually, about two months later, the man was caught with his ear against her front door, turning her anxiety into reality.

[Stalking Victim Woman/Voice Altered: "I was so scared that I immediately reported it to 112. When I asked them to check, it was captured on (CCTV) that he was putting his ear against the door."]

The police charged the man with stalking, and the court ordered him to 'cease stalking' and 'stay at least 100 meters away.'

Contrary to the court's judgment, the police concluded not to prosecute the stalking charges after a month and notified her to return the smart watch.

They determined that it was difficult to recognize the intent to stalk since the man had not visited the woman's house for 'a month.'

Regarding the man's claim that he was 'putting his ear against the door to reconcile,' the police found it credible.

On the other hand, they did not accept the woman's claim that she had no intention of reconciling at all.

[Stalking Victim Woman/Voice Altered: "If the police told him not to come, but he keeps coming, then even if we reconcile, he is someone who would still harm me...."]

Police explained that the woman had filed multiple reports that turned out to be mistaken and that the man’s behavior didn’t show the "repetition" required to meet the legal definition of stalking.

Still, they acknowledged the man posed a high risk of reoffending, and said they would continue protective measures for the woman for some time even after closing the case.

KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

