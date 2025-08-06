Japan to revive shipbuilding

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Once the world’s leading nation in shipbuilding, Japan now feels a sense of crisis as even domestic companies are turning to Chinese shipyards.



The top two companies in the industry have merged, and the government is moving to establish a national shipyard in an effort to revive the sector.



From Tokyo, here’s correspondent Hwang Jin-woo.



[Report]



This is 'Imabari Shipbuilding' which has been in operation for over 120 years.



It is Japan's largest shipbuilding company, producing over 3 million gross tons annually across 14 shipyards across the country.



This company, which was primarily focused on commercial vessels, has incorporated Japan's second-largest shipbuilder, 'Japan Marine United,' known for its extensive experience in building military vessels.



This move aims to enhance global competitiveness through joint technology development and joint sales.



It is also one of the strategies to rebuild Japan's shipbuilding capabilities, which were once the best in the world during the high-growth period.



As Japan has been outpaced by South Korea and China, its market share in the global shipbuilding market has fallen to single digits.



Even Japanese companies are increasingly placing orders with Chinese shipyards.



[Kobayashi Takayuki/Japanese Member of Parliament: "I believe we must somehow change the situation in Japan, where national wealth is increasingly flowing overseas due to growing dependence on foreign countries."]



To revive the shipbuilding industry, the Japanese government and ruling party are considering the establishment of a so-called 'national shipyard.'



The plan is for the state to build the facilities and entrust their operation to the private sector.



They are also considering the creation of a public-private fund worth 1 trillion yen for this purpose.



There are also discussions in Japan about designating ships themselves as critical strategic materials—like semiconductors or batteries—for management under economic security policies.



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



