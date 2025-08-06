Kiwoom ace injured

동영상 고정 취소

An absurd incident occurred when Kiwoom's ace pitcher Ahn Woo-jin suffered a one-year injury while undergoing punishment training.



Is this how player management is done in professional sports?



The Kiwoom team announced that An Woo-jin has been confirmed to have a ligament injury in his right shoulder and will undergo surgery.



After the surgery, the rehabilitation period will take about a year, and he is expected to return around the end of the first half of next year at the earliest.



Regarding the controversial circumstances of the injury, Kiwoom acknowledged that there was punishment training for the losing team after a practice game, and although An Woo-jin requested to be excluded, he participated at the coach's suggestion and got injured, effectively admitting to the allegations of coercion.



It was also added that the coach in question has expressed his intention to resign.



As a result, An Woo-jin will face difficulties not only in returning this season but also in participating in the WBC.



