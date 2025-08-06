Shin Tae-yong joins Ulsan

동영상 고정 취소

The professional football team Ulsan, which has fallen to the status of a toothless tiger, has appointed Shin Tae-yong as its new head coach and is making a fresh start. Coach Shin's first statement upon taking office is that he aims to restore Ulsan's bravery.



The Ulsan club announced that they have appointed Shin Tae-yong as the 13th head coach of the team.



Having lost the prestige of being champions for three consecutive seasons, Ulsan is currently stuck in 7th place in the league, having recently fallen into a winless streak of 10 games.



Returning to the domestic stage after 13 years, Coach Shin has expressed his determination to regain the bravery of the Ulsan Tigers.



Coach Shin will lead the team starting from the home game against Jeju SK on Saturday, Aug. 9.



[Shin Tae-yong/Ulsan's new head coach: "I will do my best to show the fans how brave and tiger-like Ulsan HD can be. Even if we can't win the championship, I will strive to make the team one that can come close to it."]



