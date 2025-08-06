Recycling center worker killed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A worker at a resource recycling center in Seoul was killed after becoming caught in a recycling compactor.



This suspected industrial accident comes despite President Lee Jae Myung’s recent directive to strengthen workplace safety measures.



Here’s reporter Jeong Yeon-wook.



[Report]



The Seoul Eunpyeong Resource Recycling Center is scheduled to officially open later this month.



At around 2 p.m. today (8.5), a worker in his 60s, Mr. A, became trapped in a recycling compactor.



He was rescued in cardiac arrest and transported to a nearby hospital but was ultimately pronounced dead.



Mr. A, a former Eunpyeong District Office employee, had recently joined the center through a private contractor and was assigned to CCTV monitoring duties.



An Eunpyeong District Council official told KBS that Mr. A appeared to have been conducting a patrol near the compactor just before the accident occurred.



Eunpyeong District Office, which oversees the center, stated that it has requested an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.



[Eunpyeong District Office Official/Voice Altered: “He did pass away at the sorting facility, but the situation is very strange. His main duty wasn’t sorting—it was patrolling...”]



Police have begun investigating the accident using internal CCTV footage and staff testimonies.



The center, which began construction in 2021, is designed to sort and process household waste and recyclables from Seoul’s Eunpyeong, Seodaemun, and Mapo districts. Final inspections were underway.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor, which received the incident report, has suspended work at the site and is now investigating possible violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



Despite President Lee Jae Myung’s recent strong remarks demanding stricter industrial safety measures, another fatal accident has occurred.



This is Jeong Yeon-wook, KBS News.



