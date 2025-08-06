News 9

Fake stock site scam busted

[Anchor]

A group that created a fake stock trading site and impersonated employees of a famous securities company to embezzle nearly 10 billion won in investment funds has been caught.

Most of the victims, who were deceived by promises of high returns, were middle-aged individuals over the age of 50.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

Photos of famous celebrities are displayed like advertising models, and information on popular stocks is updated in real-time.

It looks like an official stock trading site, but it is actually a 'fake' homepage created by a new type of criminal organization.

They deceived victims by pretending to be employees of a well-known securities company, claiming that there were stocks set to be listed soon, luring them to the fake site.

[Scam Organization Member/Actual Voice: "I contacted you regarding dividend information. The listing on KOSDAQ is two months away, and you can receive allocations in a favorable position compared to regular shareholders participating in the public offering..."]

They then tricked victims into making multiple deposits by claiming "the listing date is approaching," and disappeared on the day itself.

[Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "They threatened me by saying, 'Why would you give up now?' They even called late at night, after 11 PM, telling me to borrow money from somewhere..."]

The phishing organization rented vacant commercial spaces short-term to set up call centers and used a method known as 'floating room' to evade police tracking by moving offices every three months.

The amount of money they collected totaled 9.4 billion won.

There are over 180 victims, with nine out of ten being middle-aged or older individuals.

[Nam Cheol-an/Head of the 6th Team of Phishing Crime Investigation, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "They targeted economically well-off elderly individuals by showing business cards, shareholder lists, and shareholder storage certificates that they created using Photoshop and PowerPoint."]

The police have arrested a total of 46 people, including the developers of the fake site, brokers, and the head of the organization.

This is KBS News Shin Soo-bin.

