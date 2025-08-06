Flood recovery amid heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the Jeonnam region, which has been swept by extreme rain, a heatwave is now following, causing double hardships at the recovery sites.



Moreover, with heavy rain forecasted again starting tomorrow (Aug. 6), residents' concerns are deepening.



Heo Jae-hee reports.



[Report]



Refrigerators and chairs soaked in water, along with items covered in mud, are piled up in disarray.



The traditional market, which was completely flooded in an instant due to the heavy rain on the 3rd.



Over 250 tons of waste were cleared in just the morning using heavy machinery, but there seems to be no end in sight.



Thankfully, thanks to volunteers who rushed in from various places, there is some encouragement.



[Kim Wae-ja/Affected Merchant: "Since so much water came in, there was nothing salvageable, so we pulled everything out. I am very grateful for the volunteers who came."]



After the heavy rain, the heatwave has returned, and even a little movement makes one sweat all over.



Despite the heat, hundreds of volunteers, including soldiers and police, are working hard on emergency recovery efforts.



[Lee Mi-jeong/Volunteer: "Since I live in Gwangyang, I understand the pain of this flood damage. I thought it was natural to come and help..."]



The house that was flooded with water entering inside due to a record rainfall of 142mm is now empty inside.



The wallpaper and flooring have been removed, but with more rain forecasted, they can't even think about redoing it.



Residents living in shelters are uneasy about their homes that have been damaged by the flood.



[Kim Hye-jeong/Child of Disaster Victim: "We can't do anything, and it's uncomfortable for them to stay in the shelter, so we are thinking of taking them to our house."]



The risk of landslides has increased due to the rain that has fallen so far.



With more rain forecasted again, the sighs of residents who have lost their homes are deepening.



This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.



