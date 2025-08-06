News 9

Son Heung-min heads to LA

입력 2025.08.06 (01:25) 수정 2025.08.06 (01:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min has just departed for Los Angeles, bringing him closer to joining the American professional soccer team LA FC.

The LA FC coach has expressed high expectations for Son Heung-min, indicating that his adaptation to the local environment is expected to be smooth.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Numerous fans gathered at the airport to support Son Heung-min as he embarks on a new challenge.

Son Heung-min showed his appreciation by taking the time to sign autographs for as many fans as possible.

His early departure to Los Angeles indicates that his signing with LA FC is imminent.

Sports media outlet ESPN predicts that the official announcement of Son Heung-min's signing could happen as early as tomorrow local time.

The BBC recognizes Son Heung-min's enduring value, suggesting that he is likely to break the record for the highest transfer fee in American professional soccer history.

[Son Heung-min/Interview on Aug. 3: "Since my soccer life is not over yet, I will try to bring joy, and I believe there are still things I need to accomplish as a soccer player."]

With Son Heung-min settling into LA FC, preparations for what could be his last North American World Cup are also gaining momentum.

The LA FC organization is welcoming the signing of a global soccer star, anticipating that it will greatly benefit the team.

The area has a large Korean community, and the friendly atmosphere, including singing Korean cheer songs, is expected to aid in his quick adaptation.

[Steve Cherundolo/LA FC Coach: "He's a player that I think any team in our league, or may around the world, would love to have on their roster."]

Attention is focused on the second chapter of Son Heung-min's soccer life as he takes the stage in the United States.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son Heung-min heads to LA
    • 입력 2025-08-06 01:25:22
    • 수정2025-08-06 01:25:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Son Heung-min has just departed for Los Angeles, bringing him closer to joining the American professional soccer team LA FC.

The LA FC coach has expressed high expectations for Son Heung-min, indicating that his adaptation to the local environment is expected to be smooth.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.

[Report]

Numerous fans gathered at the airport to support Son Heung-min as he embarks on a new challenge.

Son Heung-min showed his appreciation by taking the time to sign autographs for as many fans as possible.

His early departure to Los Angeles indicates that his signing with LA FC is imminent.

Sports media outlet ESPN predicts that the official announcement of Son Heung-min's signing could happen as early as tomorrow local time.

The BBC recognizes Son Heung-min's enduring value, suggesting that he is likely to break the record for the highest transfer fee in American professional soccer history.

[Son Heung-min/Interview on Aug. 3: "Since my soccer life is not over yet, I will try to bring joy, and I believe there are still things I need to accomplish as a soccer player."]

With Son Heung-min settling into LA FC, preparations for what could be his last North American World Cup are also gaining momentum.

The LA FC organization is welcoming the signing of a global soccer star, anticipating that it will greatly benefit the team.

The area has a large Korean community, and the friendly atmosphere, including singing Korean cheer songs, is expected to aid in his quick adaptation.

[Steve Cherundolo/LA FC Coach: "He's a player that I think any team in our league, or may around the world, would love to have on their roster."]

Attention is focused on the second chapter of Son Heung-min's soccer life as he takes the stage in the United States.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.