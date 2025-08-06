Son Heung-min heads to LA

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min has just departed for Los Angeles, bringing him closer to joining the American professional soccer team LA FC.



The LA FC coach has expressed high expectations for Son Heung-min, indicating that his adaptation to the local environment is expected to be smooth.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



[Report]



Numerous fans gathered at the airport to support Son Heung-min as he embarks on a new challenge.



Son Heung-min showed his appreciation by taking the time to sign autographs for as many fans as possible.



His early departure to Los Angeles indicates that his signing with LA FC is imminent.



Sports media outlet ESPN predicts that the official announcement of Son Heung-min's signing could happen as early as tomorrow local time.



The BBC recognizes Son Heung-min's enduring value, suggesting that he is likely to break the record for the highest transfer fee in American professional soccer history.



[Son Heung-min/Interview on Aug. 3: "Since my soccer life is not over yet, I will try to bring joy, and I believe there are still things I need to accomplish as a soccer player."]



With Son Heung-min settling into LA FC, preparations for what could be his last North American World Cup are also gaining momentum.



The LA FC organization is welcoming the signing of a global soccer star, anticipating that it will greatly benefit the team.



The area has a large Korean community, and the friendly atmosphere, including singing Korean cheer songs, is expected to aid in his quick adaptation.



[Steve Cherundolo/LA FC Coach: "He's a player that I think any team in our league, or may around the world, would love to have on their roster."]



Attention is focused on the second chapter of Son Heung-min's soccer life as he takes the stage in the United States.



This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!