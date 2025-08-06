News 9

MBC bill filibuster

입력 2025.08.06 (01:25)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Following the passage of the Broadcasting Act revision, the amendment to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act—related to MBC—has been brought to the floor, and another filibuster is underway in the National Assembly.

Let’s go live to the National Assembly.

Reporter Park Young-min, what’s the latest?

[Reporter]

Yes, right after the Broadcasting Act passed, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act was introduced, and a filibuster began immediately.

People Power Party lawmaker Kim Jang-kyom, the first speaker, has been on the podium for over four hours.

The amendment seeks to revise the governance structure of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s majority shareholder.

The Democratic Party says this will enable a more transparent and democratic process for appointing the broadcaster’s president.

But Rep. Kim, a former MBC president himself, argued that the bill is designed to hand control of MBC to the media union.

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: “To guarantee political neutrality and rational operations, the board of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture should reflect representation from across society…”]

[Kim Jang-kyom/People Power Party Member: “This bill institutionalizes a system where, even if the administration changes, the Democratic Party and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions can permanently control MBC. It’s more elaborate and malicious…”]

[Anchor]

The July extraordinary session of the National Assembly ends at midnight today (8.5).

It looks like the bill can't be processed then.

[Reporter]

To get straight to the point, it’s unlikely to pass.

Once midnight passes, the filibuster will automatically end, and the bill will carry over to the August extraordinary session starting tomorrow (8.6).

The first plenary session of the August session is expected on Aug. 21, and the Democratic Party plans to bring the bill to a vote then.

The Democratic Party also plans to process other contentious bills—such as the second Commercial Act amendment and the Labor Union Act revision—in the same manner, one by one.

The People Power Party has also announced plans to stage filibusters for these bills.

However, with the party convention scheduled for Aug. 22, there’s a possibility that the schedule may be adjusted.

Reporting from the National Assembly, this is Park Young-min for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • MBC bill filibuster
    • 입력 2025-08-06 01:25:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

Following the passage of the Broadcasting Act revision, the amendment to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act—related to MBC—has been brought to the floor, and another filibuster is underway in the National Assembly.

Let’s go live to the National Assembly.

Reporter Park Young-min, what’s the latest?

[Reporter]

Yes, right after the Broadcasting Act passed, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act was introduced, and a filibuster began immediately.

People Power Party lawmaker Kim Jang-kyom, the first speaker, has been on the podium for over four hours.

The amendment seeks to revise the governance structure of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s majority shareholder.

The Democratic Party says this will enable a more transparent and democratic process for appointing the broadcaster’s president.

But Rep. Kim, a former MBC president himself, argued that the bill is designed to hand control of MBC to the media union.

[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: “To guarantee political neutrality and rational operations, the board of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture should reflect representation from across society…”]

[Kim Jang-kyom/People Power Party Member: “This bill institutionalizes a system where, even if the administration changes, the Democratic Party and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions can permanently control MBC. It’s more elaborate and malicious…”]

[Anchor]

The July extraordinary session of the National Assembly ends at midnight today (8.5).

It looks like the bill can't be processed then.

[Reporter]

To get straight to the point, it’s unlikely to pass.

Once midnight passes, the filibuster will automatically end, and the bill will carry over to the August extraordinary session starting tomorrow (8.6).

The first plenary session of the August session is expected on Aug. 21, and the Democratic Party plans to bring the bill to a vote then.

The Democratic Party also plans to process other contentious bills—such as the second Commercial Act amendment and the Labor Union Act revision—in the same manner, one by one.

The People Power Party has also announced plans to stage filibusters for these bills.

However, with the party convention scheduled for Aug. 22, there’s a possibility that the schedule may be adjusted.

Reporting from the National Assembly, this is Park Young-min for KBS News.
박영민
박영민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.