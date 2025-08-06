MBC bill filibuster

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the passage of the Broadcasting Act revision, the amendment to the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act—related to MBC—has been brought to the floor, and another filibuster is underway in the National Assembly.



Let’s go live to the National Assembly.



Reporter Park Young-min, what’s the latest?



[Reporter]



Yes, right after the Broadcasting Act passed, the Foundation for Broadcast Culture Act was introduced, and a filibuster began immediately.



People Power Party lawmaker Kim Jang-kyom, the first speaker, has been on the podium for over four hours.



The amendment seeks to revise the governance structure of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture, MBC’s majority shareholder.



The Democratic Party says this will enable a more transparent and democratic process for appointing the broadcaster’s president.



But Rep. Kim, a former MBC president himself, argued that the bill is designed to hand control of MBC to the media union.



[Han Min-soo/Democratic Party Member: “To guarantee political neutrality and rational operations, the board of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture should reflect representation from across society…”]



[Kim Jang-kyom/People Power Party Member: “This bill institutionalizes a system where, even if the administration changes, the Democratic Party and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions can permanently control MBC. It’s more elaborate and malicious…”]



[Anchor]



The July extraordinary session of the National Assembly ends at midnight today (8.5).



It looks like the bill can't be processed then.



[Reporter]



To get straight to the point, it’s unlikely to pass.



Once midnight passes, the filibuster will automatically end, and the bill will carry over to the August extraordinary session starting tomorrow (8.6).



The first plenary session of the August session is expected on Aug. 21, and the Democratic Party plans to bring the bill to a vote then.



The Democratic Party also plans to process other contentious bills—such as the second Commercial Act amendment and the Labor Union Act revision—in the same manner, one by one.



The People Power Party has also announced plans to stage filibusters for these bills.



However, with the party convention scheduled for Aug. 22, there’s a possibility that the schedule may be adjusted.



Reporting from the National Assembly, this is Park Young-min for KBS News.



