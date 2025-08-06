News 9

KIA's Kim Do-young returns

[Anchor]

KIA Tigers' superstar Kim Do-young has returned.

After overcoming an injury, he made his first appearance in the first team in 70 days. Could he be the final piece of the puzzle for KIA, which has announced a full-scale offensive?

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

After 70 days of recovery and rehabilitation following his injury on May 27, Kim Do-young stepped back onto the field for the first team with a calm expression in his first at-bat.

However, he ended his return at-bat with a strikeout, swinging and missing against Lotte Giants' starting pitcher Gamboa's fastball clocked at 157 km/h and a combination of breaking balls. He struck out again in his second at-bat in the fourth inning.

While Gamboa's pitches were impressive, Kim appeared to be a bit tense in his first game back after a long absence.

Nevertheless, he seemed to relax a bit by handling several challenging ground balls in the field, but he experienced another disappointment in the fifth inning when he failed to field a routine ground ball, resulting in an error.

With Kim Do-young's return, KIA fielded its first complete lineup since the opening game, raising expectations for their offense. However, from the beginning, a duel between the aces of KIA and Lotte unfolded, and the score remained tied at zero for a long time.

The tight contest continued until the sixth inning, but in the seventh, KIA's Kim Tae-gun hit a two-run timely hit, leading KIA to victory and extending their winning streak to three games.

Doosan Bears' Kim Jae-hwan hit a ball that soared to the deepest part of Jamsil Baseball Stadium, but Park Hae-min chased it down and managed to catch it by climbing the wall.

The distance of the hit was 126 meters, which would have been a home run in every stadium except Jamsil, and it was a hit that could have been expected to be a long ball, but Park Hae-min made the catch, resulting in an out.

Kim Jae-hwan wore a disappointed smile, while Son Joo-young beamed with joy. The opposing Doosan's fans were left unable to smile.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

허솔지
허솔지 기자

