News 9

[Exclusive]Prosecutorial reform plan

입력 2025.08.06 (02:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS has exclusively obtained the prosecutorial reform plan recently finalized by the Democratic Party's Prosecutorial Reform Task Force (TF).

Under the plan, a new Serious Crimes Investigation Agency will be established under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety—not the Ministry of Justice.

The existing Prosecutors’ Office will be abolished, and a new Public Prosecution Office will be created. Prosecutors in the new office will not be allowed to request supplementary investigations.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the exclusive.

[Report]

For over a month, the Democratic Party's prosecutorial reform TF has been holding closed-door discussions on abolishing the current Prosecutors’ Office and completely separating investigation and prosecution.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Lawmaker/Aug. 1: "We will return investigative powers to the original investigative agencies and have the prosecution focus solely on indictments and maintaining prosecutions."]

KBS has exclusively obtained the final draft of the plan.

The proposal calls for the creation of a Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, which will take over most of the prosecution’s current investigative powers, which will be placed under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution Office, which will handle indictments and prosecutions, will remain under the Ministry of Justice.

A National Investigation Commission, tasked with coordinating and adjusting the roles of investigative bodies, will be established under the Prime Minister’s Office.

There had been debate over placing the SCIA under the Ministry of Justice, but it was ultimately placed under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to prevent potential collusion with the existing “prosecutorial line.”

To transfer investigative expertise, prosecutors will be dispatched to the SCIA for a one-year transitional period—but unlike regular prosecutors, they will not have the authority to indict.

Although some are concerned that placing both the National Office of Investigation and SCIA under the interior ministry centralizes too much power, the plan includes installing a Human Rights Protection Office for Investigations to receive public complaints and ensure internal oversight.

Prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Office will not be allowed to conduct investigations or request supplementary investigations for indictment or maintaining prosecution.

They will also lose command authority over special judicial police officers, who are currently investigative officials under administrative agencies.

The National Investigation Commission will have the power to recommend investigator replacements and request internal inspections to facilitate coordination among agencies.

The reform proposal has now been delivered to the Special Committee on Prosecutorial Reform, which officially launches tomorrow.

The legislative process is expected to pick up speed.

This is Choi Yoo-kyung, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive]Prosecutorial reform plan
    • 입력 2025-08-06 02:34:50
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS has exclusively obtained the prosecutorial reform plan recently finalized by the Democratic Party's Prosecutorial Reform Task Force (TF).

Under the plan, a new Serious Crimes Investigation Agency will be established under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety—not the Ministry of Justice.

The existing Prosecutors’ Office will be abolished, and a new Public Prosecution Office will be created. Prosecutors in the new office will not be allowed to request supplementary investigations.

Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the exclusive.

[Report]

For over a month, the Democratic Party's prosecutorial reform TF has been holding closed-door discussions on abolishing the current Prosecutors’ Office and completely separating investigation and prosecution.

[Kim Yong-min/Democratic Party Lawmaker/Aug. 1: "We will return investigative powers to the original investigative agencies and have the prosecution focus solely on indictments and maintaining prosecutions."]

KBS has exclusively obtained the final draft of the plan.

The proposal calls for the creation of a Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, which will take over most of the prosecution’s current investigative powers, which will be placed under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecution Office, which will handle indictments and prosecutions, will remain under the Ministry of Justice.

A National Investigation Commission, tasked with coordinating and adjusting the roles of investigative bodies, will be established under the Prime Minister’s Office.

There had been debate over placing the SCIA under the Ministry of Justice, but it was ultimately placed under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety to prevent potential collusion with the existing “prosecutorial line.”

To transfer investigative expertise, prosecutors will be dispatched to the SCIA for a one-year transitional period—but unlike regular prosecutors, they will not have the authority to indict.

Although some are concerned that placing both the National Office of Investigation and SCIA under the interior ministry centralizes too much power, the plan includes installing a Human Rights Protection Office for Investigations to receive public complaints and ensure internal oversight.

Prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Office will not be allowed to conduct investigations or request supplementary investigations for indictment or maintaining prosecution.

They will also lose command authority over special judicial police officers, who are currently investigative officials under administrative agencies.

The National Investigation Commission will have the power to recommend investigator replacements and request internal inspections to facilitate coordination among agencies.

The reform proposal has now been delivered to the Special Committee on Prosecutorial Reform, which officially launches tomorrow.

The legislative process is expected to pick up speed.

This is Choi Yoo-kyung, KBS News.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다

김건희 의혹 5년 만에 ‘포토 라인’ 선다
‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당

‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 파문…이춘석, 민주당 탈당
[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국

[단독] “‘런종섭’은 모욕”이라더니…전임대사 있는데도 긴급 출국
‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’

‘주가조작·수사외압 키맨’ 이종호 구속…김건희 향한 수사 ‘바짝’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.