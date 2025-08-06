News Today

[News Today] Ex-First Lady appears for questioning

입력 2025.08.06 (15:57) 수정 2025.08.06 (15:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before prosecutors today for the first time, standing at the official photo line as a criminal suspect.

Despite facing multiple investigations over the past five years, she had previously avoided in-person questioning, until now.

[REPORT]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before the special counsel team at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the first time that the wife of a former president is summoned for questioning as a suspect by an investigation agency.

Kim has been probed by the prosecution and the police for various allegations over the past five years, but, unlike other suspects, she had undergone written investigations or private questioning.

This time, however, she could not avoid appearing in public or answering reporters’ questions. A photo line was also set up in front of the special prosecutor’s office.

Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady
I sincerely apologize for causing such concerns when I am not worthy of your attention. I will faithfully attend the questioning session.

The special prosecution team plans to engage in a routine procedure in accordance with the laws and principles.

The former First Lady went up to the special counsel’s office on the twelfth floor and is being investigated by a chief prosecutor without meeting with special counsel Min Joong-ki.

Kim is being investigated for sixteen allegations.

On Wednesday, she is likely to be questioned on whether she provided money and her financial accounts even when she had known about the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulations and whether she interfered in public official nominations at the request of political broker Myung Tae-kyun.

The special prosecution team will also question her about the 60-million-won necklace and Chanel bag that a former Unification Church official delivered to a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae and how these gifts and favors reached former First Lady Kim.

The special prosecution team has already secured key witness testimonies and most of the evidence on these three allegations.

This is likely one of many more questioning sessions to come, as she faces various allegations.

Kim Keon-hee showed up with three attorneys and will probably refuse to be questioned for a long time.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security around Gwanghwamun where the special prosecutor’s office is located to be prepared for any violent incident.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Ex-First Lady appears for questioning
    • 입력 2025-08-06 15:57:02
    • 수정2025-08-06 15:59:37
    News Today
[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before prosecutors today for the first time, standing at the official photo line as a criminal suspect.

Despite facing multiple investigations over the past five years, she had previously avoided in-person questioning, until now.

[REPORT]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before the special counsel team at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the first time that the wife of a former president is summoned for questioning as a suspect by an investigation agency.

Kim has been probed by the prosecution and the police for various allegations over the past five years, but, unlike other suspects, she had undergone written investigations or private questioning.

This time, however, she could not avoid appearing in public or answering reporters’ questions. A photo line was also set up in front of the special prosecutor’s office.

Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady
I sincerely apologize for causing such concerns when I am not worthy of your attention. I will faithfully attend the questioning session.

The special prosecution team plans to engage in a routine procedure in accordance with the laws and principles.

The former First Lady went up to the special counsel’s office on the twelfth floor and is being investigated by a chief prosecutor without meeting with special counsel Min Joong-ki.

Kim is being investigated for sixteen allegations.

On Wednesday, she is likely to be questioned on whether she provided money and her financial accounts even when she had known about the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulations and whether she interfered in public official nominations at the request of political broker Myung Tae-kyun.

The special prosecution team will also question her about the 60-million-won necklace and Chanel bag that a former Unification Church official delivered to a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae and how these gifts and favors reached former First Lady Kim.

The special prosecution team has already secured key witness testimonies and most of the evidence on these three allegations.

This is likely one of many more questioning sessions to come, as she faces various allegations.

Kim Keon-hee showed up with three attorneys and will probably refuse to be questioned for a long time.

Meanwhile, the police have tightened security around Gwanghwamun where the special prosecutor’s office is located to be prepared for any violent incident.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 특검 “김건희 호칭 ‘피의자’…현재까지 절반<br> 가량 조사”

[속보] 특검 “김건희 호칭 ‘피의자’…현재까지 절반 가량 조사”
[단독] 경찰, ‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 이춘석 서울청 금융범죄수사대 배당

[단독] 경찰, ‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 이춘석 서울청 금융범죄수사대 배당
민주당 ‘검찰 정상화 특위’ 출범<br>…중수청, 행안부 산하로

민주당 ‘검찰 정상화 특위’ 출범…중수청, 행안부 산하로
전국에 시간당 최대 70mm <br>국지성 호우 예보

전국에 시간당 최대 70mm 국지성 호우 예보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.