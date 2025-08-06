[News Today] Ex-First Lady appears for questioning

News Today



[LEAD]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before prosecutors today for the first time, standing at the official photo line as a criminal suspect.



Despite facing multiple investigations over the past five years, she had previously avoided in-person questioning, until now.



[REPORT]

Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared before the special counsel team at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday.



This is the first time that the wife of a former president is summoned for questioning as a suspect by an investigation agency.



Kim has been probed by the prosecution and the police for various allegations over the past five years, but, unlike other suspects, she had undergone written investigations or private questioning.



This time, however, she could not avoid appearing in public or answering reporters’ questions. A photo line was also set up in front of the special prosecutor’s office.



Kim Keon-hee / Former First Lady

I sincerely apologize for causing such concerns when I am not worthy of your attention. I will faithfully attend the questioning session.



The special prosecution team plans to engage in a routine procedure in accordance with the laws and principles.



The former First Lady went up to the special counsel’s office on the twelfth floor and is being investigated by a chief prosecutor without meeting with special counsel Min Joong-ki.



Kim is being investigated for sixteen allegations.



On Wednesday, she is likely to be questioned on whether she provided money and her financial accounts even when she had known about the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulations and whether she interfered in public official nominations at the request of political broker Myung Tae-kyun.



The special prosecution team will also question her about the 60-million-won necklace and Chanel bag that a former Unification Church official delivered to a shaman named Jeon Seong-bae and how these gifts and favors reached former First Lady Kim.



The special prosecution team has already secured key witness testimonies and most of the evidence on these three allegations.



This is likely one of many more questioning sessions to come, as she faces various allegations.



Kim Keon-hee showed up with three attorneys and will probably refuse to be questioned for a long time.



Meanwhile, the police have tightened security around Gwanghwamun where the special prosecutor’s office is located to be prepared for any violent incident.