[News Today] Pastor's church raided over court riot

[LEAD]

Police have raided the home and church of Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, as part of their investigation into a violent break-in at the Seoul Western District Court earlier this year.

Authorities are looking into whether Jeon was behind the incident, which followed a rally where he made remarks calling for former President Yoon Suk Yeol to be taken out of jail by force.

[REPORT]
Investigators carry blue boxes down a road.

Half a year since complaints were filed, the police have raided Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.

[What materials have you obtained?] ...

Police are looking into whether Jeon was responsible for inciting a mob attack at the Seoul Western District Court in January.

In a rally protesting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment held a day before the court incident, Jeon made comments such as taking Yoon out of the detention center by force.

Since then, a number of complaints have been filed against him, and the police have been investigating the case for half a year by setting up a dedicated team.

The pastor is facing charges of violating the assembly and demonstration law and inciting entry into a specially protected facility as well as inciting obstruction of public duty execution.

Authorities say he led demonstrators in Gwanghwamun to the court area and mentioned the public's right to resist. This led to the court intrusion and clashes with police.

Raids were conducted at Jeon's home and Sarang Jeil Church as well as on six other individuals including a conservative YouTuber.

Jeon has denied the allegations insisting he has nothing to do with the court riot.

Jeon Kwang-hoon / Pastor
The rally dispersed. We disbanded the gathering at 8:30 p.m. while the courthouse riot happened the next day.

Police have also confiscated his computer and phone for forensic analysis.

