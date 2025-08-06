News Today

[News Today] Smuggled whisky hidden in clinic

입력 2025.08.06 (15:58) 수정 2025.08.06 (16:00)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Hundreds of bottles of luxury whisky, some worth tens of millions of won each, have been smuggled into Korea.

Authorities uncovered hidden storage rooms packed with the contraband, and the location came as a surprise.

[REPORT]
Walking along the shelves, one can find dozens of bottles of whisky.

There are whisky bottles on the middle shelves and also on the bottom shelves.

It appears to be a liquor store but it is actually a vacant room in a dentist’s building.

Around six hundred bottles of whisky smuggled over two years were kept hidden in the clinic.

Ten people were caught for allegedly smuggling in some five thousand bottles of whisky this way over the past five years.

Those arrested included several doctors, professors, and CEOs.

The most expensive whisky was the limited edition of a premium Scotch brand valued at 23 million won or about 16 thousand dollars on the market.

In Korea, four types of taxes are levied on directly imported alcohol priced at over 150 U.S. dollars.

The total tax rate amounts to about 150%.

If the purchase price is one million won, the final price would come to around 2.5 million won.

But, if the purchase price is under 150 dollars, only liquor tax and education tax are imposed.

The combined tax rate would be roughly 93%, lowered by about 60% points.

The whisky smugglers capitalized on this detail.

They filed false import declarations of under 150 dollars in purchased price when the whiskey costs much more than that, or reported them as completely different goods.

The ten smugglers did not pay about 2.5 billion won or around 1.8 million dollars in taxes.

Lee Cheol-hun / Seoul Regional Customs
They apparently aimed to make money by reselling the whiskies. They’ve been reselling them through open chat rooms on social media.

The Korea Customs Service is tracking more suspected smugglers by comparing credit card overseas payments and declared import amounts.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Smuggled whisky hidden in clinic
    • 입력 2025-08-06 15:58:17
    • 수정2025-08-06 16:00:07
    News Today
[LEAD]
Hundreds of bottles of luxury whisky, some worth tens of millions of won each, have been smuggled into Korea.

Authorities uncovered hidden storage rooms packed with the contraband, and the location came as a surprise.

[REPORT]
Walking along the shelves, one can find dozens of bottles of whisky.

There are whisky bottles on the middle shelves and also on the bottom shelves.

It appears to be a liquor store but it is actually a vacant room in a dentist’s building.

Around six hundred bottles of whisky smuggled over two years were kept hidden in the clinic.

Ten people were caught for allegedly smuggling in some five thousand bottles of whisky this way over the past five years.

Those arrested included several doctors, professors, and CEOs.

The most expensive whisky was the limited edition of a premium Scotch brand valued at 23 million won or about 16 thousand dollars on the market.

In Korea, four types of taxes are levied on directly imported alcohol priced at over 150 U.S. dollars.

The total tax rate amounts to about 150%.

If the purchase price is one million won, the final price would come to around 2.5 million won.

But, if the purchase price is under 150 dollars, only liquor tax and education tax are imposed.

The combined tax rate would be roughly 93%, lowered by about 60% points.

The whisky smugglers capitalized on this detail.

They filed false import declarations of under 150 dollars in purchased price when the whiskey costs much more than that, or reported them as completely different goods.

The ten smugglers did not pay about 2.5 billion won or around 1.8 million dollars in taxes.

Lee Cheol-hun / Seoul Regional Customs
They apparently aimed to make money by reselling the whiskies. They’ve been reselling them through open chat rooms on social media.

The Korea Customs Service is tracking more suspected smugglers by comparing credit card overseas payments and declared import amounts.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 특검 “김건희 호칭 ‘피의자’…현재까지 절반<br> 가량 조사”

[속보] 특검 “김건희 호칭 ‘피의자’…현재까지 절반 가량 조사”
[단독] 경찰, ‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 이춘석 서울청 금융범죄수사대 배당

[단독] 경찰, ‘주식 차명거래 의혹’ 이춘석 서울청 금융범죄수사대 배당
민주당 ‘검찰 정상화 특위’ 출범<br>…중수청, 행안부 산하로

민주당 ‘검찰 정상화 특위’ 출범…중수청, 행안부 산하로
전국에 시간당 최대 70mm <br>국지성 호우 예보

전국에 시간당 최대 70mm 국지성 호우 예보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.