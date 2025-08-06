[News Today] Smuggled whisky hidden in clinic





[LEAD]

Hundreds of bottles of luxury whisky, some worth tens of millions of won each, have been smuggled into Korea.



Authorities uncovered hidden storage rooms packed with the contraband, and the location came as a surprise.



[REPORT]

Walking along the shelves, one can find dozens of bottles of whisky.



There are whisky bottles on the middle shelves and also on the bottom shelves.



It appears to be a liquor store but it is actually a vacant room in a dentist’s building.



Around six hundred bottles of whisky smuggled over two years were kept hidden in the clinic.



Ten people were caught for allegedly smuggling in some five thousand bottles of whisky this way over the past five years.



Those arrested included several doctors, professors, and CEOs.



The most expensive whisky was the limited edition of a premium Scotch brand valued at 23 million won or about 16 thousand dollars on the market.



In Korea, four types of taxes are levied on directly imported alcohol priced at over 150 U.S. dollars.



The total tax rate amounts to about 150%.



If the purchase price is one million won, the final price would come to around 2.5 million won.



But, if the purchase price is under 150 dollars, only liquor tax and education tax are imposed.



The combined tax rate would be roughly 93%, lowered by about 60% points.



The whisky smugglers capitalized on this detail.



They filed false import declarations of under 150 dollars in purchased price when the whiskey costs much more than that, or reported them as completely different goods.



The ten smugglers did not pay about 2.5 billion won or around 1.8 million dollars in taxes.



Lee Cheol-hun / Seoul Regional Customs

They apparently aimed to make money by reselling the whiskies. They’ve been reselling them through open chat rooms on social media.



The Korea Customs Service is tracking more suspected smugglers by comparing credit card overseas payments and declared import amounts.