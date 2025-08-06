[News Today] Babies sing along to ROSÉ ‘APT.’
[LEAD]
BLACKPINK's ROSÉ topped global charts with her hit song 'APT.', but now, she's dominating an entirely new world. Parenting.
Videos are flooding the internet showing babies across the globe obsessed with the track. Here's more.
[REPORT]
This baby wiggles his hips to the tune of the hit song 'APT.' by ROSÉ.
Another baby dances to the song shaking her body.
Kids stop whining as soon as 'APT.' is played.
Babies who have just started to babble sing along to the song.
Virgin Radio Dubai
My son says a couple of words, mama baba, APT. APT. (oh baby)
Some people share stories that their kids uttered the word APT. before saying mom and dad.
ROSÉ herself has even responded to these testimonies, apologizing in online posts.
French childcare influencer
My daughter sings only 'APT.' in the morning, noon and evening. Seeing her peers, the it-song is no longer 'Baby Shark' but 'APT.'.
French public broadcaster Franceinfo reported that 'APT.' has become the new hymn for babies and attributed the immense popularity to the song's addictive quality.
Franceinfo /
If you are ROSÉ's fan or have kids, you would've experienced 'APT.' ringing in your head. It's called the ‘earworm’.
It's saying that the simple melody and repetition of the word APT. are easy even for babies to sing along to.
But Franceinfo noted that adults are also addicted to the song.
