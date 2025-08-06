[News Today] Lee Byung-hun to receive TIFF award
[LEAD]
Actor Lee Byung-hun will become the first Korean to receive a Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.
We have the details.
[REPORT]
Actor Lee Byung-hun will receive a Tribute Award at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival taking place next month.
TIFF unveiled this year's Tribute Award honorees in advance on its official website.
The award is presented to individuals who have made extraordinary and unique contributions to the world of film.
The other honorees include Hollywood actress Jodie Foster and director Guillermo del Toro.
Lee is the first Korean actor to receive this TIFF award.
The organizing committee said that as a global sensation, Lee achieved massive success across film and television in both South Korea and Hollywood.
Meanwhile, director Park Chan-wook’s new film 'No Other Choice' starring Lee has been invited to the festival for screening.
The actor will attend the festival next month to take part in the award ceremony and the film's official event.
