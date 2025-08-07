Kim Keon-hee appears

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, who had never once been questioned despite various allegations, finally appeared before the special counsel as a suspect.



She apologized, saying she was “just a nobody” and sorry for causing public concern.



Reporter Jeong Sang-bin has the full report, including her appearance and details of the investigation.



[Report]



Kim Keon-hee arrived at the special counsel's office about ten minutes later than scheduled.



["Arrest Kim Keon-hee! Arrest Kim Keon-hee!"]



Wearing a plain black outfit without any accessories—perhaps conscious of the necklace controversy—Kim stood before investigators for the first time in five years, following numerous allegations.



[Kim Keon-hee/Former First Lady: "I’m truly sorry for causing concern, though I’m really just a nobody. I’ll undergo the investigation sincerely and return."]



She stood at the designated press line but did not respond to questions about specific allegations.



[Kim Keon-hee/Former First Lady: "(Do you have anything to say to the public?) I’m always sorry. (Why did you accept the luxury necklace and bag?) …"]



The questioning began immediately afterward.



According to the special counsel, Kim was formally addressed as a suspect during the session.



[Moon Hong-ju/Assistant Special Counsel: "She is being questioned as a suspect. The session began at 10:23 a.m. today (8.6)."]



Of the 16 allegations outlined in the special counsel act, today’s session focused on five: Deutsche Motors stock manipulation, interference in political nominations, and solicitation-related allegations involving the Unification Church and Shaman Geon Jin.



Excluding lunch and breaks, the questioning lasted five hours and 22 minutes—about an hour per allegation.



The special counsel already possesses key testimony and evidence related to these five charges.



So today's session focused on verifying whether Kim acknowledged the facts.



The special counsel plans to schedule additional sessions to question her on the remaining allegations.



This is Jeong Sang-bin, KBS News.



