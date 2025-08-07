Yoon faces arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The allegations and controversies surrounding Kim Keon-hee had placed a heavy burden on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.



But rather than addressing the issues, former President Yoon consistently shielded his wife—leading to public discontent.



Now in custody, Yoon is refusing to cooperate with the special counsel’s investigation. The justice minister has directed the detention center to actively assist in executing his arrest warrant.



KBS reporter Gong Min-kyung has more.



[Report]



From the start of his candidacy, former President Yoon Suk Yeol was focused on protecting his wife.



In the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case, he claimed Kim was a “victim,” a statement that later led to accusations of spreading false information.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Then People Power Party Primary Candidate/Oct. 2021: “Before I got married, I heard she was from Goldman Sachs, so I entrusted her with it for about four months, but there were losses.”]



He also defended her in the scandal over accepting an expensive handbag.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Feb. 2024: “It’s really difficult for a president or the first lady to treat anyone so coldly.”]



These issues were never resolved before the 22nd general election—and the result was a crushing defeat. In its post-election white paper, the People Power Party cited Kim Keon-hee as a reason for the loss.



Still, Yoon’s stance remained unchanged.



He repeatedly vetoed the Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor Act passed by the National Assembly and removed prosecutors who aggressively investigated her case.



Regarding the Myung Tae-kyun allegation and government interference allegation, there were only excuses.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Nov. 2024: “If hoping for smooth governance is called ‘government manipulation,’ then I think the dictionary needs to be revised.”]



Ahead of the declaration of emergency martial law, the administration’s approval rating plummeted—but Yoon insisted he was being unfairly targeted.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Nov. 2024: "Exaggeration and fabrication are the norm now. I've been targeted, and my wife has been demonized."]



In the end, Yoon—unable to distance himself from Kim—is now being investigated by the special counsel for the same allegations.



The special counsel is expected to attempt to re-execute Yoon’s arrest warrant as early as tomorrow (8.7).



This is Gong Min-kyung, KBS News.



