Choo named Judiciary chair

[Anchor]



Representative Lee Choon-suak has stepped down from the position of chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and the Democratic Party has appointed Representative Choo Mi-ae as the new chair.



This move is seen as a signal that there will be no concessions on prosecution and judicial reform, while the People Power Party is opposing the decision, arguing that according to parliamentay tradition, the chair of Legislation and Judiciary Committee should be appointed from the opposition when controversy arises.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



In June, the People Power Party did not participate in the voting for the election of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee chair.



They protested, claiming that the tradition of the opposition party holding this position was ignored.



["We condemn, we condemn, we condemn."]



The Democratic Party was unfazed by this.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader/YouTube Channel 'Jang Yoon-sun's Reporting Convenience Store': "It's nonsense, so I will treat it as if I didn't hear it."]



They have appointed six-term lawmaker Choo Mi-ae as the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We requested that the most experienced and capable of leading prosecution reform, Representative Choo Mi-ae, take on the chair position."]



Representative Choo is the longest-serving member of the party and has already served as chair of the committee in 2008, a position typically held by members in their third or fourth terms.



However, Representative Jung Chung-rae stated, "Special circumstances require special responses."



Since they promised to complete prosecution and judicial reform before the Chuseok holiday, they believe a strong figure should lead the processing of related bills.



The People Power Party has reiterated its demand for concessions, stating that the chair's resignation was due to the Democratic Party's mismanagement, as well as the tradition.



[Kwak Kyu-taek/People Power Party Senior Spokesperson: "By taking the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee in a second party that has not produced a National Assembly Speaker, we should reconsider the practices that have ensured checks and balances."]



They recalled a statement from over a decade ago by Speaker Woo Won-shik, asserting that "the opposition party should hold the Legislation and Judiciary Committee chair," and mentioned that "if a major incident has occurred, it should be returned to the opposition."



They criticized the appointment of Choo Mi-ae as chair, claiming it aims to establish a frontline of a dictatorial state.



Despite the opposition from the People Power Party, it seems that Representative Choo Mi-ae will be elected as the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee in the first plenary session of the August extraordinary National Assembly scheduled for the 21st.



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



