Kim denies charges
[Anchor]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee left her home with her attorneys this morning (8.6) and was accompanied by them throughout her questioning.
She did not exercise her right to remain silent but reportedly denied the charges.
KBS reporter Lee Hyung-gwan has more.
[Report]
Kim Keon-hee’s questioning began within about 10 minutes of her arrival at the special counsel’s office.
There was no customary “tea time” pre-interview with the lead prosecutor—a meeting usually held with high-profile suspects.
The questioning took place in a slightly larger-than-standard room on the 12th floor of the special counsel’s office.
Present in the room were Kim, her legal team, a senior prosecutor from the special counsel, and a stenographer.
The session began at 10:23 a.m. with basic identification and procedural questioning.
The questioning was not video-recorded, at Kim’s request.
Lunch took place from noon to 1 p.m., consisting of food brought by the presidential security service and gimbap ordered by the special counsel.
The questioning moved at a relatively quick pace, and by around 3 p.m., the special counsel stated that “about half” of the planned content had been covered.
The session concluded at 5:46 p.m.
Before appearing, Kim’s attorneys had requested that questioning be split across different days by allegation, and that the session end before 6 p.m. for health reasons. The special counsel had accepted these requests.
Kim did not refuse to answer questions but reportedly denied most of the charges.
Apart from the lunch break, Kim took four breaks totaling about an hour during the session.
The special counsel had prepared a separate rest area for her.
Afterward, her legal team told the press, “Thanks to the special counsel’s thoughtful consideration, the session went smoothly.”
This is Lee Hyung-gwan, KBS News.
