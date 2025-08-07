Deutsche stock case deepens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the allegations against former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case is the one the special counsel has pursued most extensively.



While all other key figures involved have already been convicted, Kim was controversially cleared without charges following what critics called a preferential investigation.



Now, the special counsel considers her a co-conspirator.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



The Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case involved former Chairman Kwon Oh-soo and accomplices using dozens of accounts to artificially inflate stock prices.



[Lee Jung-pil/Member of 1st Deutsche Motors Stock Ring/2021/Voice Altered: "Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife made a fortune because of me—Kim Keon-hee. She called and said, ‘Oppa, how do I buy this stock?’ I said, ‘Let me see. How much do you have?’”]



In April 2020, Kim—allegedly one of the main sources of funds—became a subject of investigation.



After five years, Kwon and eight others were found guilty.



At the time, the court acknowledged that accounts belonging to Kim and her mother, Choi Eun-soon, were used in the stock manipulation.



But Kim was treated differently from the other suspects.



She was questioned only twice via written responses.



Even her single face-to-face questioning was done while prosecutors “visited” her—triggering public backlash over preferential treatment.



[Lee Won-seok/Then-Prosecutor General/Jul. 22, 2024: “Standard procedures were not followed in the investigation of the First Lady, and ultimately, we failed to honor our promise to the public.”]



After four and a half years of investigation, the prosecution concluded with no charges.



[Cho Sang-won/Then-Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office/Oct. 17, 2024: “It’s difficult to conclude that she knowingly entrusted her account or directly traded stocks while aware of or anticipating price manipulation.”]



However, during a reinvestigation by the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office, hundreds of audio recordings surfaced suggesting Kim was aware of the manipulation.



Even then, she refused to comply with summons.



Eventually, the special counsel obtained these recordings and launched a full investigation.



Another individual who supplied funds to the scheme, a man surnamed Son, received a suspended prison sentence for aiding stock manipulation. However, the special counsel believes Kim Keon-hee went beyond aiding the scheme and played the role of a co-conspirator.



This is Shin Hyun-wook, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!