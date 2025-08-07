Will Kim face detention?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Including the stock manipulation allegations you just saw, there are as many as sixteen targets of the special investigation into Kim Keon-hee.



The special investigation team reported today (Aug. 6) that the key allegations include stock manipulation and interference in nominations, and they are currently reviewing whether to request a detention warrant based on this.



This is reporter Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



In 2022, political broker Myung Tae-kyun began to build a relationship with Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I told the First Lady just one thing. 'If you win, the Acro Vista address,' I said."]



There are suspicions that during the presidential election, he conducted 'free public opinion polls' and in return demanded the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun in the re-election.



The special investigation team confirmed circumstances and testimonies that former President Yoon and his wife intervened in the nominations as requested by Myung, and they are investigating allegations of bribery and obstruction of business.



[Yoon Suk Yeol-Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "Please help Kim Young-sun, I said! There are a lot of complaints in the party...."]



[Kim Keon-hee-Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "The president-elect just called, and anyway, he said not to use his name, just push it through."]



An incident where a former Unification Church executive, Mr. Yoon, delivered two expensive bags and a diamond necklace worth 60 million won to Jeon Seong-bae, a fortune teller, as a 'gift for Mrs. Kim.'



['Fortune Teller' Jeon Seong-bae/Last May: "(Do you admit to delivering the necklace and money to Mrs. Kim at the request of the Unification Church?) ...."]



The special investigation team is investigating whether gifts and requests were delivered to Mrs. Kim, and if confirmed, charges of receiving bribes will be applied.



The jewelry worth 100 million won that Mrs. Kim wore during her NATO visit has been preliminarily applied with the charge of violating the Public Service Ethics Act for failing to report assets.



The special investigation team is also looking into whether someone gave a 'bribe.'



Including this, the investigation targets related to Mrs. Kim include 16 allegations, such as the stock manipulation suspicions involving Sambu Construction and the route change suspicions of the Yangpyeong Expressway.



The special investigation team plans to review whether a request for a detention warrant is necessary, focusing on the major allegations confirmed in the initial investigation.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



