Kim Keon-hee investigation ends

[Anchor]



The investigation of Mrs. Kim ended around 6 PM, and the process of confirming the statement followed.



Let's go to the special prosecutor.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo! Mrs. Kim has not returned home yet, right?



What is the current situation?



[Report]



Yes, Mrs. Kim finished her investigation at 6 PM and just completed reviewing her statement before heading home.



She passed by without answering any questions from reporters, keeping her head down.



Her lawyer stated, "She is not in good health and requests understanding," blocking further questions.



Mrs. Kim, who said she would "cooperate sincerely with the investigation," did not exercise her right to refuse to testify.



However, she denied most of the allegations, and I will share some of the statements that were reported.



Regarding the 'Deutsch Motors allegations,' she maintained her previous stance, stating, "I was not aware of any stock manipulation."



Concerning the circumstances under which the 'fake necklace' was found at her brother's in-laws, she reportedly claimed, "It was a necklace I gave to my mother as a gift, and my mother lent it to my in-laws."



She explained that she only borrowed and wore it during her NATO visit, and since it is not her property, it does not need to be reported as a public official's asset.



However, the special prosecutor's team finds Mrs. Kim's explanation unsatisfactory.



Since she denied most of the allegations, it is being seriously considered to immediately request a detention warrant.



On this day, Mrs. Kim is also under investigation by the special prosecutor for the deceased Marine case.



She is suspected of being involved in the 'lobbying for the ex-division commander Lim Seong-geun.'



During the initial investigation of the Marine's death, the former division commander was a suspect, and there are allegations that she was involved in this investigation.



In response, the special prosecutor's team for the deceased Marine recently secured and analyzed Mrs. Kim's phone and communication records, planning to share this information with the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor's team.



Additionally, the investigation is speeding up regarding the process in which former Minister Lee Jong-sup, who was also a suspect, was suddenly appointed as the ambassador to Australia and left the country. Today (Aug. 6), the special prosecutor's team conducted a search and seizure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



This has been Jeong Hae-joo from the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor's office for KBS News.



