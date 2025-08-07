More areas named disaster zones

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung today declared an additional 36 areas, including Asan City in South Chungcheong Province and Buk-gu in Gwangju, as special disaster zones due to the significant damage caused by last month's heavy rainfall.



The presidential office explained, "This is a follow-up measure after the initial declaration of six cities and counties that suffered extensive damage last month," adding, "We aimed to support the areas affected by the heavy rain as thoroughly as possible by breaking it down to the town and village level."



