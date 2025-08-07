More areas named disaster zones
입력 2025.08.07 (00:11)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
President Lee Jae Myung today declared an additional 36 areas, including Asan City in South Chungcheong Province and Buk-gu in Gwangju, as special disaster zones due to the significant damage caused by last month's heavy rainfall.
The presidential office explained, "This is a follow-up measure after the initial declaration of six cities and counties that suffered extensive damage last month," adding, "We aimed to support the areas affected by the heavy rain as thoroughly as possible by breaking it down to the town and village level."
The presidential office explained, "This is a follow-up measure after the initial declaration of six cities and counties that suffered extensive damage last month," adding, "We aimed to support the areas affected by the heavy rain as thoroughly as possible by breaking it down to the town and village level."
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- More areas named disaster zones
-
- 입력 2025-08-07 00:11:22
President Lee Jae Myung today declared an additional 36 areas, including Asan City in South Chungcheong Province and Buk-gu in Gwangju, as special disaster zones due to the significant damage caused by last month's heavy rainfall.
The presidential office explained, "This is a follow-up measure after the initial declaration of six cities and counties that suffered extensive damage last month," adding, "We aimed to support the areas affected by the heavy rain as thoroughly as possible by breaking it down to the town and village level."
The presidential office explained, "This is a follow-up measure after the initial declaration of six cities and counties that suffered extensive damage last month," adding, "We aimed to support the areas affected by the heavy rain as thoroughly as possible by breaking it down to the town and village level."
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.