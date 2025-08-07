Kim Keon-hee's scandals mount

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Mrs. Kim has been embroiled in various controversies even before becoming the First Lady.



She had already issued a public apology when her husband was a presidential candidate, but the controversies and suspicions only piled up, ultimately leading to a special investigation.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.



[Report]



She was not "a nobody."



Kim Keon-hee has been at the center of controversy since before the presidential election.



Inflated credentials.



The suspicions began when it was revealed that the past workplaces and durations listed on her resume, while applying for part-time lecturer positions at various universities, were false.



There were also issues regarding plagiarism in her master's and doctoral thesis.



In response, she made an unusual public apology before the election.



[Kim Keon-hee/First Lady/Dec. 26, 2021: "I sincerely apologize to the people. My heart breaks at the reality that my husband is being criticized because of me."]



The controversy surrounding her connections with figures like Cheon-gong and Geonjin Beopsa, who are associated with shamanism, also followed her.



[Cheon-gong/Shaman/May 2022 KBS Current Affairs: "There are times when we have meals together, and if something isn't going well in such situations..."]



After her husband was elected, it led to the 'First Lady risk.'



During her first overseas trip, a civilian boarded the presidential plane, claiming to accompany Mrs. Kim.



Photos taken during the Southeast Asia trip sparked controversy for 'turning poverty into a spectacle,' while the 'Mapo Bridge patrol photo' raised issues of 'overstepping the role of the First Lady.'



The release of a video showing Mrs. Kim receiving an expensive handbag brought the 'First Lady issue' to a peak.



[Choi Jae-young/Pastor/May, last year: "If she hadn't received anything, nothing would have happened."]



The suspicions that followed Mrs. Kim for three years mostly went unresolved.



Only after the impeachment of former President Yoon did it conclude that her master's thesis from Sookmyung Women's University was plagiarized, leading to the revocation of her degrees.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



