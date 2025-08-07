News 9

China protests against violence

[Anchor]

In China, parents protesting against the handling of a school violence case are being taken away in livestock trucks, causing controversy.

There have also been reports of police beating parents as they forcibly disperse a large-scale protest.

What happened? Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.

[Report]

People are being dragged away, trapped in trucks used for transporting livestock like pigs.

In Jiangyou City, Sichuan Province, parents protested against the handling of a school violence incident and were taken away by the police.

[Protesters: "Return democracy! Eradicate violence!"]

The protesters continued their demonstration until dawn, which is unusual in China.

As the police moved to forcibly disperse the crowd, there were also sightings of them dragging and beating protesters.

[Citizen: "The police are hitting people! The police are hitting people!"]

The school violence that triggered the protest occurred at the end of last month.

Three female students dragged a 14-year-old middle school girl to an abandoned building and assaulted her.

They even went so far as to make the victim kneel and slapped her.

They filmed the incident and proudly posted it on social media, leading to public outrage as the video spread.

However, the perpetrators received only light punishments, being sent to a correctional school, which led to protests primarily by parents.

As rumors spread online in China that the perpetrators’ parents hold high-ranking positions, authorities dismissed them as false information and moved to suppress public criticism—yet they have not issued an official statement regarding the crackdown on the protests.

Additionally, Chinese media outlets are not reporting on the protest news.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

