Construction industry on edge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to the President's directive, the relevant departments have immediately begun internal reviews to determine what sanctions are possible.



The only case of a construction license being revoked was that of Dongah Construction Industrial, which was held responsible for the Seongsu Bridge collapse, but there is a tense atmosphere throughout the construction industry, including POSCO E&C.



This is a report by Lee Se-jung.



[Report]



This year, there have been five serious accidents at POSCO E&C's construction sites.



The government is focusing on investigating what safety measures were lacking at the sites where accidents such as falls and entrapments occurred, and whether there was poor construction in the case of the Shin Ansan Line tunnel collapse.



Following the President's directive, the relevant departments are reviewing all accidents comprehensively.



They are examining which laws can be applied to revoke licenses.



The entire construction industry is on edge due to the government's strong response.



[Construction company official/voice altered: "Since there is a signal that a company's license may be revoked in the event of a serious accident... it seems that the industry is reacting quite sensitively."]



Revocation of a construction license is the highest level of punishment under current law.



So far, the only case of a construction license being revoked was that of Dongah Construction Industrial, which was held responsible for poor construction in the Seongsu Bridge collapse that resulted in 32 deaths.



There have been no cases of construction licenses being revoked due to industrial accidents.



HDC Hyundai Development Company which caused over 20 casualties in a series of collapse accidents in Gwangju, received a business suspension order from the Seoul city government, but the court accepted HDC's request for a provisional injunction, thus suspending the effect of the order.



[Lee Eun-hyung/Researcher at the Korea Research Institute for Construction Policy: "(When a disposition is made) Generally, construction companies respond with a request for a stay of execution and an administrative disposition cancellation lawsuit, so it will take considerable time to know whether this can actually be applied."]



POSCO E&C has entered an emergency management system and announced that it will suspend new orders for infrastructure projects such as railways and roads.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!