False bomb threat again

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another internet post threatening to blow up a department store has led to emergency police searches today (8.6), following a similar incident yesterday (8.5).



The posts were made by a middle school first-year student and a man in his 20s, who cited curiosity and mischief as their motives.



Both the police and the department store have announced they will respond sternly.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



"Explosives have been installed on the first floor of the department store."



This internet threat caused a commotion, leading to the emergency evacuation of 4,000 people yesterday.



However, last night, a comment was posted on a YouTube news video covering this incident, stating that the commenter would blow up the Shinsegae department store at 5 PM the next day.



Upon receiving the report, the police had to begin searches of all Shinsegae department stores nationwide starting at 6 AM.



After tracking down the author, the police arrested a man in his twenties living in Hadong, Gyeongnam.



He claimed it was "just a prank" as the reason for his actions.



Although no explosives were found, the police applied the more serious charge of “public threat,” which carries a heavier sentence than general intimidation.



There are also possibilities of pursuing claims for damages beyond criminal responsibility.



[Kim Sang-kyun/Professor of Police Studies at Baekseok University: "There is a possibility that it could lead to a waste of police resources. The social costs are quite significant, so such crimes are taken seriously by judicial authorities..."]



The individual who posted the threat against the main Shinsegae department store on the first day was caught in Jeju Island.



This was a first-year middle school student, who stated that he was curious about how people would react.



[Jo Man-jin/Criminal Division Chief at Jeju Seobu Police Station: “There could also be civil liability. Crimes like this, even if done out of curiosity or as a prank, must not be committed.”]



Shinsegae has estimated that damages amount to hundreds of millions of won and has announced strong measures, including legal action.



KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!