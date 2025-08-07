False bomb threat again
[Anchor]
Another internet post threatening to blow up a department store has led to emergency police searches today (8.6), following a similar incident yesterday (8.5).
The posts were made by a middle school first-year student and a man in his 20s, who cited curiosity and mischief as their motives.
Both the police and the department store have announced they will respond sternly.
Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.
[Report]
"Explosives have been installed on the first floor of the department store."
This internet threat caused a commotion, leading to the emergency evacuation of 4,000 people yesterday.
However, last night, a comment was posted on a YouTube news video covering this incident, stating that the commenter would blow up the Shinsegae department store at 5 PM the next day.
Upon receiving the report, the police had to begin searches of all Shinsegae department stores nationwide starting at 6 AM.
After tracking down the author, the police arrested a man in his twenties living in Hadong, Gyeongnam.
He claimed it was "just a prank" as the reason for his actions.
Although no explosives were found, the police applied the more serious charge of “public threat,” which carries a heavier sentence than general intimidation.
There are also possibilities of pursuing claims for damages beyond criminal responsibility.
[Kim Sang-kyun/Professor of Police Studies at Baekseok University: "There is a possibility that it could lead to a waste of police resources. The social costs are quite significant, so such crimes are taken seriously by judicial authorities..."]
The individual who posted the threat against the main Shinsegae department store on the first day was caught in Jeju Island.
This was a first-year middle school student, who stated that he was curious about how people would react.
[Jo Man-jin/Criminal Division Chief at Jeju Seobu Police Station: “There could also be civil liability. Crimes like this, even if done out of curiosity or as a prank, must not be committed.”]
Shinsegae has estimated that damages amount to hundreds of millions of won and has announced strong measures, including legal action.
KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
