Trump boasts tariff success

President Trump is showcasing the achievements of his tariff policy day after day.



In particular, he claimed that he has opened the closed Korean market and that investments from various countries are gifts to the United States.



He also announced that he would reveal tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors next week.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump mentioned the tariff negotiations with South Korea as one of his major achievements.



He emphasized that the opening of the Korean market would be a tremendous opportunity for the U.S. automotive industry.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/CNBC Interview: "It's a closed country. And now all of a sudden, we're allowed to sell cars into South Korea, and trucks and SUVs. I mean, we're really opening it up."]



Through this trade agreement, it was decided that if U.S. cars pass U.S. safety standards, they will also be recognized as meeting Korean standards, which is interpreted as an expectation for increased exports.



President Trump also emphasized that the investments promised by South Korea, Japan, the EU, and others are money given to the United States.



He claimed that investments are for anything he wants.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "That's a gift. That's not like a loan. There's nothing to pay back."]



President Trump's claims differ from our government's explanation that a significant portion of the $350 billion investment is loans or guarantees.



There may be controversy over the nature of this investment in the future.



President Trump announced that he would also reveal item tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors next week.



In particular, he stated that he would gradually raise tariffs on pharmaceuticals over a period of about a year and a half, which is a threat to move production facilities to the U.S.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



