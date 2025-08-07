Tariff team signals openness

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Korean government’s tariff negotiation team briefed the National Assembly today (8.6) on the progress of recent talks.



They acknowledged that pressure from the U.S. to lower non-tariff barriers—such as quarantine measures and digital regulations—would likely continue, and they signaled a willingness to partially accept U.S. demands.



Reporter Park Kyung-joon has more.



[Report]



The negotiation team explained the growing concerns over easing quarantine restrictions on U.S. agricultural imports and other non-tariff barriers.



[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “We promised to strengthen cooperation on the import hygiene procedures for U.S. fruits and vegetables and to accept U.S. automobile safety standards.”]



Opposition lawmakers pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture had designated a new official specifically for approving U.S. agricultural imports—arguing that this would essentially lead to more imports.



[Kang Seung-kyoo/People Power Party lawmaker: “You say you're negotiating, yet the presidential office declares there will be ‘no additional opening of the agricultural market.’ What are the people supposed to believe?”]



The government rebutted, saying the quarantine framework itself remains unchanged.



[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The U.S. feels the quarantine process takes too long and is overly complex, so we’re looking to strengthen cooperation in that regard.”]



On regulations concerning major online platform operators, the government said it would continue talks to ensure the pending Online Platform Act doesn’t disadvantage the U.S.



[Song Jae-bong/Democratic Party lawmaker: “I hope we don’t just blindly accept U.S. demands.”]



[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The core idea is to ask for equal treatment. We’re thoroughly communicating with the U.S. to prevent any misunderstandings.”]



The negotiation team also clarified that the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) still provides benefits.



[Koo Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs: “Except for certain items, Korea is still enjoying the benefits of the FTA.”]



The team expects continued U.S. pressure regarding non-tariff barriers.



They expressed regret over failing to block the 12.5% U.S. auto tariff and the 50% steel tariff.



The reciprocal 15% tariffs will take effect tomorrow (8.7) at 1 p.m. Korea time.



This is Park Kyung-joon, KBS News.



