News 9

Tariff team signals openness

입력 2025.08.07 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Korean government’s tariff negotiation team briefed the National Assembly today (8.6) on the progress of recent talks.

They acknowledged that pressure from the U.S. to lower non-tariff barriers—such as quarantine measures and digital regulations—would likely continue, and they signaled a willingness to partially accept U.S. demands.

Reporter Park Kyung-joon has more.

[Report]

The negotiation team explained the growing concerns over easing quarantine restrictions on U.S. agricultural imports and other non-tariff barriers.

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “We promised to strengthen cooperation on the import hygiene procedures for U.S. fruits and vegetables and to accept U.S. automobile safety standards.”]

Opposition lawmakers pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture had designated a new official specifically for approving U.S. agricultural imports—arguing that this would essentially lead to more imports.

[Kang Seung-kyoo/People Power Party lawmaker: “You say you're negotiating, yet the presidential office declares there will be ‘no additional opening of the agricultural market.’ What are the people supposed to believe?”]

The government rebutted, saying the quarantine framework itself remains unchanged.

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The U.S. feels the quarantine process takes too long and is overly complex, so we’re looking to strengthen cooperation in that regard.”]

On regulations concerning major online platform operators, the government said it would continue talks to ensure the pending Online Platform Act doesn’t disadvantage the U.S.

[Song Jae-bong/Democratic Party lawmaker: “I hope we don’t just blindly accept U.S. demands.”]

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The core idea is to ask for equal treatment. We’re thoroughly communicating with the U.S. to prevent any misunderstandings.”]

The negotiation team also clarified that the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) still provides benefits.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs: “Except for certain items, Korea is still enjoying the benefits of the FTA.”]

The team expects continued U.S. pressure regarding non-tariff barriers.

They expressed regret over failing to block the 12.5% U.S. auto tariff and the 50% steel tariff.

The reciprocal 15% tariffs will take effect tomorrow (8.7) at 1 p.m. Korea time.

This is Park Kyung-joon, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Tariff team signals openness
    • 입력 2025-08-07 00:11:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Korean government’s tariff negotiation team briefed the National Assembly today (8.6) on the progress of recent talks.

They acknowledged that pressure from the U.S. to lower non-tariff barriers—such as quarantine measures and digital regulations—would likely continue, and they signaled a willingness to partially accept U.S. demands.

Reporter Park Kyung-joon has more.

[Report]

The negotiation team explained the growing concerns over easing quarantine restrictions on U.S. agricultural imports and other non-tariff barriers.

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “We promised to strengthen cooperation on the import hygiene procedures for U.S. fruits and vegetables and to accept U.S. automobile safety standards.”]

Opposition lawmakers pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture had designated a new official specifically for approving U.S. agricultural imports—arguing that this would essentially lead to more imports.

[Kang Seung-kyoo/People Power Party lawmaker: “You say you're negotiating, yet the presidential office declares there will be ‘no additional opening of the agricultural market.’ What are the people supposed to believe?”]

The government rebutted, saying the quarantine framework itself remains unchanged.

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The U.S. feels the quarantine process takes too long and is overly complex, so we’re looking to strengthen cooperation in that regard.”]

On regulations concerning major online platform operators, the government said it would continue talks to ensure the pending Online Platform Act doesn’t disadvantage the U.S.

[Song Jae-bong/Democratic Party lawmaker: “I hope we don’t just blindly accept U.S. demands.”]

[Kim Jung-kwan/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The core idea is to ask for equal treatment. We’re thoroughly communicating with the U.S. to prevent any misunderstandings.”]

The negotiation team also clarified that the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) still provides benefits.

[Koo Yun-cheol/Deputy Prime Minister of Economic Affairs: “Except for certain items, Korea is still enjoying the benefits of the FTA.”]

The team expects continued U.S. pressure regarding non-tariff barriers.

They expressed regret over failing to block the 12.5% U.S. auto tariff and the 50% steel tariff.

The reciprocal 15% tariffs will take effect tomorrow (8.7) at 1 p.m. Korea time.

This is Park Kyung-joon, KBS News.
박경준
박경준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”
특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…<br>법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”

특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”
차명 거래 질타하더니…<br>‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기

차명 거래 질타하더니…‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기
‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…<br>이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”

‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.