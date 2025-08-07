News 9

Lee Choon-suak's nominee trading under fire

[Anchor]

The controversy surrounding Lee Choon-suak, who is suspected of trading stocks under a false name, is spreading.

The Democratic Party has sought to contain the controversy by expelling the already resigned member, while the People Power Party has launched a full-scale offensive with filing complains with the ethics committee and pursuing criminal charges.

This is reporter Oh Dae-seong.

[Report]

Lee Choon-suak resigned from the party last night (Aug. 5) as the controversy erupted.

However, voices within the party have emerged saying, "This is not enough."

[Kwon Chil-seung/Democratic Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "Although he has resigned from the party, resigning does not grant him a free pass."]

Representative Jung Chung-rae expressed, "I apologize to the public," and announced that the highest level of disciplinary action, 'expulsion,' would be taken.

[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader: "I will take strict action in accordance with the declaration of President Lee Jae Myung, who stated that playing around in the stock market can lead to ruin."]

According to party regulations, if a member resigns for the purpose of avoiding disciplinary action, they can still be expelled afterward, and if expelled, they are generally prohibited from rejoining for five years.

This means they cannot run as a Democratic Party candidate in the next general election.

The People Power Party has launched a full-scale offensive, calling it a "serious violation of national dignity."

Song Eon-seog, the emergency committee chair, canceled local schedules and held a press conference at the National Assembly, targeting the Lee Jae Myung government, stating it is not just a personal misconduct.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair and Floor Leader: "This is not something that can be covered up with a tail-cutting act like resigning from the party. It raises serious questions about the ethics and fairness of the capital market under the Lee Jae Myung administration."]

The People Power Party has filed a complaint against Lee in the National Assembly's Special Committee on Ethics and reported him to the police for violations of the Capital Markets Act.

They are also calling for a comprehensive investigation into the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning, where Lee served as a division head, and have announced plans to push for a special investigation.

The police have assigned Lee's case to the Financial Crime Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police and have begun their investigation.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.

