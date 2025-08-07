News 9

Largest cocaine seizure at Busan Port

입력 2025.08.07 (00:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A staggering amount of cocaine capable of being administered to 20 million people has been discovered on a cargo ship that entered Busan Port.

This is the largest amount of drugs detected at Busan Port to date.

Reporter Kang Ji-a has the details.

[Report]

A large cargo ship has docked at Busan Port.

Customs officials break the lock and enter the container.

Inside the empty container, there are 12 suspicious packages wrapped in waterproof material.

A preliminary test shows a positive result for drugs.

["That's it. It's cocaine!"]

Through a detailed analysis, cocaine was confirmed within 8 hours.

The amount detected is 600 kg.

This is enough for 20 million people to use simultaneously, with a market value of 300 billion won, making it the largest amount of drugs ever detected at Busan Port.

Busan Customs, which received intelligence from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, found the cocaine just before the cargo ship was set to leave Busan Port.

The cargo ship regularly travels from Ecuador, passing through Peru and Mexico, to Japan and China.

[Kim Jun-seop/Busan District Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Protection Officer: "It was loaded in Central and South America by an international drug organization and was supposed to be retrieved in a third country, but for unknown reasons, it ended up coming to Busan New Port..."]

After nearly three months of investigation, the prosecution concluded that the crew members of the cargo ship and local individuals had no connection to the detected cocaine.

[Yeom Seung-yeol/Busan Main Customs Investigation Bureau Director: "As border controls in the U.S. and Europe have recently been strengthened, there are indications that international drug organizations are trying to expand their cocaine distribution channels to East Asia, including Korea."]

Customs has decided to strengthen efforts to block drug inflow through international cooperation, as there have been continuous attempts to smuggle drugs through domestic ports recently.

This is KBS News, Kang Ji-a.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Largest cocaine seizure at Busan Port
    • 입력 2025-08-07 00:13:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

A staggering amount of cocaine capable of being administered to 20 million people has been discovered on a cargo ship that entered Busan Port.

This is the largest amount of drugs detected at Busan Port to date.

Reporter Kang Ji-a has the details.

[Report]

A large cargo ship has docked at Busan Port.

Customs officials break the lock and enter the container.

Inside the empty container, there are 12 suspicious packages wrapped in waterproof material.

A preliminary test shows a positive result for drugs.

["That's it. It's cocaine!"]

Through a detailed analysis, cocaine was confirmed within 8 hours.

The amount detected is 600 kg.

This is enough for 20 million people to use simultaneously, with a market value of 300 billion won, making it the largest amount of drugs ever detected at Busan Port.

Busan Customs, which received intelligence from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, found the cocaine just before the cargo ship was set to leave Busan Port.

The cargo ship regularly travels from Ecuador, passing through Peru and Mexico, to Japan and China.

[Kim Jun-seop/Busan District Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Protection Officer: "It was loaded in Central and South America by an international drug organization and was supposed to be retrieved in a third country, but for unknown reasons, it ended up coming to Busan New Port..."]

After nearly three months of investigation, the prosecution concluded that the crew members of the cargo ship and local individuals had no connection to the detected cocaine.

[Yeom Seung-yeol/Busan Main Customs Investigation Bureau Director: "As border controls in the U.S. and Europe have recently been strengthened, there are indications that international drug organizations are trying to expand their cocaine distribution channels to East Asia, including Korea."]

Customs has decided to strengthen efforts to block drug inflow through international cooperation, as there have been continuous attempts to smuggle drugs through domestic ports recently.

This is KBS News, Kang Ji-a.
강지아
강지아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”

김건희 여사 오후 9시 귀가…“목걸이는 어머니 선물한 것”
특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…<br>법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”

특검, 오늘 尹 2차 체포시도…법무부 “구치소 협조 지시”
차명 거래 질타하더니…<br>‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기

차명 거래 질타하더니…‘내로남불’에 여권도 선 긋기
‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…<br>이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”

‘산재 반복’ 포스코이앤씨…이 대통령 “면허취소·입찰금지 검토하라”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.