Robot mall opens in China

[Anchor]



In China, the scene of robots doing simple cooking and taking care of cleaning is becoming a reality.



Large-scale robot malls are opening one after another, where consumers can try out tasks and purchase humanoid robots.



Our correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports from Beijing.



[Report]



Yizhuang Industrial Park in Beijing.



Upon entering, a giant robotic hand welcomes visitors to this place.



This is the world's first 'Robot Mall' opening in China.



A robot that brews fragrant coffee and precisely draws a cat with cream, making it look alive, is priced at around 6 million won.



A humanoid robot capable of sorting parts tirelessly during repetitive tasks has gone on sale for approximately 190 million won.



[Meng Yanfei/Director of Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center: "Many companies have visited here and expressed their intention to purchase. We have actually received some orders."]



Renowned robots, including Tien Kung, which won the world's first robot marathon, and over 100 types of props are now ready to meet consumers outside the laboratory.



The selling prices range from a minimum of 400,000 won for some robots to 2.8 billion won for industrial models.



Initially, there is a surge of interest from general consumers in 'experiential robots' like Go-playing robots, which are relatively inexpensive and can be used at home right away.



[Liu Rong/Child Experiencing Long-term Robot: "I won the first game, but I lost the second one. I hope my parents will buy it for me."]



Last year, the market size of humanoid robots in China surpassed 500 billion won.



Chinese authorities believe that their technology has reached a considerable level and are strategizing to rapidly expand the base by promoting household use.



The Chinese government is even providing subsidies to robot buyers to accelerate the commercialization of robots.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



