Drone mishap ruins rice fields

[Anchor]



In rural areas where there is a shortage of labor, drones are increasingly being used for sowing and pest control these days.



However, an accident occurred where rice plants dried up because herbicide was accidentally sprayed instead of pesticide.



Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the details.



[Report]



It’s not harvest season yet, but vast rice paddies have turned yellow.



The rice plants, which should be thriving, have all dried up at once.



Compared to nearby healthy, green fields, the contrast is stark.



[Affected Farmer/Voice Altered: "The rice has turned yellow, and all the leaves are dying. Looking at the condition, it’s clear it can’t be used."]



The cause was a drone pest control operation conducted ten days ago.



Seventeen drones were used to apply insecticides and fungicides—but one drone mistakenly sprayed herbicide.



The rice is drying up in the field where the herbicide was sprayed.



Next to it, there is a field where no herbicide was applied, and while it looks fine now, there is a possibility of future damage from the chemicals that were sprayed at the time.



The area where the herbicide was sprayed covers 150,000 square meters, equivalent to 20 soccer fields.



Farmers who entrusted the drone pest control to reduce labor are devastated, saying they have ruined a year’s worth of farming.



If herbicide is applied during the growth period, there is a high possibility of residual pesticides, making it difficult to sell or distribute.



[Affected Farmer/Voice Altered: "Would you eat rice that was sprayed with herbicide? I wouldn’t eat it even if it were free. The co-op should take it all and compensate us based on average prices."]



The local agricultural cooperative that oversaw the drone pest control reported that the person in charge mistakenly brought the wrong chemicals and agreed to discuss compensation plans with the affected farmers.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.



